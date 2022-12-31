ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense powers Tennessee to halftime lead at the Orange Bowl

 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Vols may have ended the regular season with the top total offense in the nation, but it is the defense that came up big for Tennessee in the first half of the Orange Bowl.

Aaron Beasley record two sacks, his first multi-sack game of his career. Byron Young also got in on the sack action, seeing his sixth sack of the season to set a new career-high with the Vols.

Tennessee found the end zone twice in the first half, both drives showing what Joe Milton can do. A 16-yd reception to Bru McCoy got things rolling for the Vols and a 2-yd punch from Jabari Small that followed a 50-yd toss from Milton to Squirrel White secured the Vols a 14-point lead.

Field goals gave Clemson some trouble to start off the night, a failed fake field goal attempt stopped the Tigers’ chances from getting on the board first. Three missed field goals followed for Clemson, leaving them scoreless until a 31-yd kick from B.T. Porter finally split the uprights, Tennessee leading 14-3.

Clemson went for one last effort before the break,Vols lead at the half, 14-3.

