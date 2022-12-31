Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Click2Houston.com
‘He’ll be there in spirit’: Foo Fighters to continue as a ‘different band’ without drummer Taylor Hawkins
The Foo Fighters said they will carry on as a band following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March of last year. In a statement posted on their Instagram on Dec. 31, the band described 2022 as “the most difficult and tragic year.”. “(We)...
