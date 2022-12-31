As reported by BlueGoldNews.com last week, West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has hired former graduate assistant Bilal Marshall to coach the wide receivers. "I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach," Brown said. "He came here as one of our graduate assistant coaches three years ago, did an outstanding job and was a valuable asset to our program, not only on the field but with our recruiting efforts. I look forward to him joining our program once again."

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO