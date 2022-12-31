Read full article on original website
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
Yamaha Awards grant of $10,000 to Indian Creek Valley ATV ClubIndian Creek Valley ATV ClubFayette County, PA
High School Football Coach Makes His Students Shovel Snow For Their WorkoutsBryan DijkhuizenBethel Park, PA
Oklahoma St. 67, West Virginia 60
WEST VIRGINIA (10-4) Bell 0-2 4-8 4, Matthews 2-3 4-6 8, Mitchell 5-12 4-4 16, Ke.Johnson 0-8 4-6 4, Stevenson 7-12 0-0 17, Toussaint 1-5 1-2 3, Wilson 1-4 0-0 2, Ko.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Suemnick 1-3 0-2 2, Wague 1-1 0-0 2, Okonkwo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 17-28 60.
Oklahoma State holds on late, beats West Virginia, 67-60
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 15 points and Oklahoma State held off West Virginia late to win its Big 12 Conference home opener, 67-60 on Monday night. The Mountaineers ended last week ranked No. 24, but they dropped out of the Associated Press poll after falling at Kansas State in overtime, 82-76 and now are 0-2 in conference.
Erik Stevenson has been a lightning rod for WVU
There's no doubt that West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson is a lightning rod. And just as the electricity that strikes them can have both positive and negative effects, so too has the mercurial senior on the fortunes of Mountaineer basketball. At his best, Stevenson is a fiery competitor who motivates...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball JJ Quinerly Oklahoma postgame 12/31/22
West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly scored 28 points but that wasn't enough to offset 56% shooting from Oklahoma, including 14 3-pointers, as the Mountaineers fell to the Sooners on New Year's Eve in Morgantown.
WVU Potomac State softball concluded the season at the NJCAA World Series.
MINERAL COUNTY, W.Va. (WV News) – 2022 was an incredible year for sports in Mineral County. …
WVU confirms Bilal Marshall as receivers coach
As reported by BlueGoldNews.com last week, West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has hired former graduate assistant Bilal Marshall to coach the wide receivers. "I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach," Brown said. "He came here as one of our graduate assistant coaches three years ago, did an outstanding job and was a valuable asset to our program, not only on the field but with our recruiting efforts. I look forward to him joining our program once again."
West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners Womens Basketball Box Score 12/31.22
William Caldwell
DEER PARK — William Robert (Bob) Caldwell, 81, of Deer Park passed away on Dec. 28, 2022, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born Feb. 16, 1941, in Keyser, W.Va., he was a son of the late Richard Dittmar Caldwell and Helen Margaret (Ashby) Caldwell.
Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman. Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and...
Charles Tasker
KINGWOOD — Charles “Charlie” W. Tasker, Sr., 91, of Kingwood, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood. He was born in Oakland on Aug. 8, 1931, a son of the late Noah S. and Cora M. (Baker) Tasker.
Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year on a chilly but dry Monday as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California's siege of drenching storms. Pasadena's annual floral spectacle offered the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner” for...
Pleasants Power purchase under consideration in West Virginia PSC order
CHARLESTON – An order from the West Virginia Public Service Commission last week approving rate increases for two power companies also included a provision for those companies to evaluate the possible purchase of the Pleasants Power plant. In an order issued Friday, the PSC approved a $91.9 million increase...
Doris McKenzie
FROSTBURG — Doris Louise McKenzie, 87, of Frostburg, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Goodwill Mennonite Home, Grantsville. Born Feb. 26, 1935, in Garrett County, she was a daughter of the late Harold Lee and Velma Louise (Wilson) McKenzie Sr.
Family of Idaho slaying suspect expresses sympathy, support
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the families of the victims but also vowed to support him and promote "his presumption of innocence.”. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant...
Road rage incident under investigation
McHENRY — A road rage incident is currently under investigation by the Maryland State Police. According to a press release, on Jan. 1, the Maryland State Police in McHenry received a phone call for a possible road rage incident.
