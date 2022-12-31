Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Here's why Rory McIlroy is skipping the Sentry Tournament of Champions
One of the biggest headlines to come out of the golf world at the end of 2022 was that the PGA Tour was adding "elevated" events to the 2023 calendar. These events offer even bigger winnings in an attempt to deter members from leaving to join LIV Golf because of the money involved with the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
GolfWRX
Joaquin Niemann ‘doing everything possible’ to convince PGA Tour pro to join LIV
After a couple of week’ nap, golf is back and, as expected, LIV makes some news once again. Towards the end of 2022, LIV CEO Greg Norman released plans for a bigger and more lucrative schedule whilst confirming that the organization was seeking further “liberated” top 10 and top 20 ranked players to join the likes of major winners Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and pals for the 14-event bonanza.
Barry Lane, 5-time European Tour golf champion, dead at 62
Golfer Barry Lane, a five-time winner on the European Tour and a former Ryder Cup member, has died, the Legends Tour announced Sunday. He was 62. Lane, who won eight times on the Legends Tour, made 693 starts on the European Tour (now known as the DP World Tour), The Guardian reported.
Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors' Winning Streak Without Him
The Golden State Warriors have been rolling without Steph Curry
Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’
The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62
Jan 1 (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions host course: Kapalua Plantation scorecard and course breakdown
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions is played this year at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on the island of Maui in Hawaii. The tournament's host course has been at the Hawaiian resort since 1999, when it moved to the island state after a long run at La Costa Resort in California.
Lydia Ko put a bow on a spectacular 2022 season with star-studded wedding in South Korea
Lydia Ko capped off a dreamy 2022 by marrying her sweetheart on Dec. 30 at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea. The current World No. 1 shared several images from the ceremony on Instagram, as did a number of top players who attended the wedding. Ko confirmed her engagement...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Major Honor
Brittney Griner is back in the United States and she received a major honor on Sunday. The Arizona Republic named the WNBA star its Arizonan of the Year. Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year on drug charges, returned to the United States last month. She was traded back to the U.S. from Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.
The PGA Tour Season Continues and 'Elevated' Events Begin at Kapalua
A field of 39 will compete at the Plantation Course for $15 million in the first of 13 events with elevated status, bringing (almost) all of the PGA Tour's best together.
Yardbarker
Feliciano Lopez announces sudden retirement from professional tennis
Feliciano Lopez, one of the most respected and experienced players in the world of professional tennis, has announced that he will be retiring from the sport before the start of the 2023 season. The 41-year-old Spaniard has been a mainstay on the ATP Tour since 1997, and has built an...
Sports World Reacts To The Masters' Embarrassing Mistake
Player invitations for The 2023 Masters tournament have been going out over the past couple of weeks, with several prominent players - including some LIV Golf stars - showing off their invites on social media. But one notable player has been anxiously awaiting for his invitation, checking his mailbox every...
Golf Digest
18 important golf dates to circle on the calendar for 2023
The first U.S. Women’s Open to be contested at Pebble Beach. The first U.S. Open played in Los Angeles in 65 years. The mystery that is LIV Golf’s upcoming schedule. Newly elevated events on the PGA Tour. And a Ryder Cup in Italy that will try to find steady ground amid golf’s tectonic shifts.
Look: The Masters Sent Tournament Invitation To Wrong Person
The Masters made a hilarious, but also sad screwup over this past weekend. The tournament, which is scheduled for April, sent out an invite to Scott Stallings, but it turned out to be the wrong one. The actual Scott Stallings on the PGA Tour was notified about this via a DM on Twitter from the other Stallings saying he got a FedEx package with the invite.
CBS Sports
Venus Williams wins first tour-level match since Wimbledon in 2021
Tennis legend Venus Williams won her first tour-level match since Wimbledon in 2021 by beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the first round at the ASB Classic on Monday. The former No. 1, currently No. 1007 in the rankings, is preparing to compete in her 22nd Australian Open later this month.
Golf.com
The PGA Tour is set to take some media rights distribution in-house
International golf fans who relied on GolfTV to bring them PGA Tour action in recent years were given cause for concern when the brand was folded by Warner Bros. Discovery in late 2022. What would it mean for their PGA Tour consumption?. In short, the answer is … nothing. At...
Golf.com
Wind or gravity moved your ball at rest? Under 2023 rules change, do this
The governing bodies are generally loathe to admit that a single unfortunate incident triggered a rules change. But when you consider one of the significant rules modifications for 2023, regular PGA Tour watchers might well think back to a spot of bother in which Rickie Fowler found himself at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Photos: TaylorMade's new Stealth 2 drivers added to USGA Conforming Driver list
The first Monday after New Year’s Day is always busy in the golf equipment world because the United States Golf Association and the R&A typically add several new clubs to their Conforming Driver lists. With the PGA Tour set to hold its first event in Hawaii starting on Thursday, manufacturers want staff players to start using the clubs that will go on sale in the days and weeks ahead.
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: 8 reasons why it’s time to invest in new equipment
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. I haven’t bought new clubs in quite a while. What should I expect from the new stuff? London N. – New Hampshire. If...
Golf.com
Pack your bags: 6 international course openings we’re excited to see in 2023
The holiday season will soon be over. But golf is the gift that keeps on giving. New courses are forever in the works. Having already listed domestic projects we’re keen to see in 2023, we’re now dusting off our passports and looking overseas. Here are six international ribbon-cuttings we’ve got our eyes on in the year ahead.
Comments / 0