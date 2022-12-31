ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Stamps to increase in price

By Dustin Lattimer
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BsZF_0jzFIJwr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChWUp_0jzFIJwr00
(Image Courtesy – Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — The United States Postal Service has announced price increases due to operating expenses and a lack of revenue.

The increase in prices are expected to take effect on January 22nd, 2023. Prices for standard 1oz. letters will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents. Domestic postcards will increase from 44 cents to 48 cents and international postcards and letters will both increase by 5 cents to $1.45.

The Postal Service’s expenses have exceeded its revenues year-after-year since 2007. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), the Postal Service is able to remain in business by increasing its debt and missing required federal payments funding retiree pension benefits, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

USPS has lost $87 billion over the past 14 fiscal years, including over $18 billion since the beginning of the pandemic. The Postal Service did receive $10 billion in COVID relief funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, but according to the GAO, the USPS business model is unsustainable, and all retiree health benefits would be depleted by 2030 if a major restructuring doesn’t take place.

In March of this year, the U.S. Senate passed a major financial relief bill that would fund USPS with $50 billion over the next decade and would require retirees to enroll in a federally sponsored health insurance plan — but like the CARES Act relief, it still may not be enough for the Postal Service to stay afloat.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 482

Karen Rambo
3d ago

Keep raising the price,causing people to turn to the internet.postal department have run his into a hole that gets bigger every year.They just do not get it😡

Reply(19)
148
Stevie Jenson
2d ago

But they just had to have those new electric vehicles biden is pushing on the country! There was nothing wrong with the old ones except a liberal wasn’t making any money off them.

Reply(10)
175
Guest
2d ago

Just to clarify all the confusion over the FOREVER STAMP, the stamps are good forever no matter what the price would increase to. That’s why they won’t show any amount on the stamp because they will be good to use even if you put them away in a drawer and forgot about them and then found them in another ten years, they would still be valid to use, hence they are good FOREVER. If you’re wanting to avoid this next price increase then it would probably be a good idea to buy at the current price rate since they will be good to use even after they raise the price.

Reply(6)
63
Related
DC News Now

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
CNET

Stamp Prices Are Going Up in a Few Weeks. Here's How to Avoid Paying More

The price of first-class stamps, packages and other services is going up in January. The rate hike on stamps is due partly to the Post Office's massive debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022. The price of a stamp...
brytfmonline.com

Prices will increase in the first week of 2023

The year 2023 already has several confirmed lifts. Today’s news indicates that we will again see higher fuel prices for both petrol and diesel. However, the Environment Minister promised that energy prices will be lower for the Portuguese in 2023. I knew how much the increase would be. Fuel...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Update: Costco Increases Membership Costs Next Year

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
CNET

SSI Recipients Are Getting a Second December Check Friday. Here's Why

For Supplemental Security Income recipients who weren't expecting a second check to arrive this month, today's a surprising day. You might be a bit confused as to why you received two SSI checks and why this one has a different amount from the other check. We'll explain all those details below.
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
R.A. Heim

Walmart being sued for overcharging customers

walmart exteriorPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you shopped at Walmart recently? If you bought anything, you may want to check your receipts to make sure you were not overcharged. Many items that are not priced correctly, and you want to be sure to not overpay due to any pricing errors.
CBS Boston

Why eggs have been so expensive this year

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
DC News Now

DC News Now

39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy