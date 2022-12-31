Read full article on original website
cbs17
‘Miracle’ that 2 kids, 2 adults alive after Tesla plunges off California cliff
PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) – Officials say a 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks. The Tesla sedan plummeted more...
cbs17
2022 was 2nd warmest year on record in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas week brought a blizzard to western New York, while here in North Carolina, we shivered through the coldest Christmas Eve in nearly 80 years. In 2022 we had below-freezing temperatures even in March. But March also brought us our first 80-degree days, and our first 90s arrived in May when our afternoon highs should be near 80.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Blue crab harvest closures set
The annual blue crab harvest closures run from Jan. 1, 2023 through Jan. 31, 2023 for North Carolina state waters north and east of the Highway 58 bridge over Bogue Sound to Emerald Isle and from March 1, 2023 through March 15, 2023 for North Carolina state waters south and west of the Highway 58 bridge.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina gas prices rise sharply in past week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices across North Carolina have spiked 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations, the average price of gas in the state stands at $2.99 a gallon. Prices in North Carolina are still 15.3 cents per...
cbs17
Dense fog advisories issued for central NC counties, National Weather Service says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued dense fog advisories Saturday morning for several counties in central North Carolina, including the Triangle. The first advisory was issued at 3:28 a.m. and is in effect until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service issued the advisory for the...
Rise in taxes, gas price a double-whammy for your next fillup
RALEIGH, N.C. — Expect to spend a bit more at the gas pump in the new year. In North Carolina, a planned hike in gas taxes comes as prices are also on the rise. On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Atlantic Ocean flounder season runs from through January 31
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-6-2023 opens the Atlantic Ocean commercial flounder season at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The proclamation sets a 35,000-pound offload limit per trip. Properly licensed vessel Captains can possess landing limits for other states, but it is unlawful to offload those fish in...
Tax changes for North Carolina resident in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Not again: Every central NC county moves into yellow zone on CDC’s COVID-19 map
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All of central North Carolina has moved into the CDC’s yellow zone with elevated community levels of COVID-19. Every county in the CBS 17 viewing area — including Wake, Durham, Orange and Cumberland — was shaded yellow on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s color-coded map with medium levels of […]
Toll rate goes up for Triangle Expressway
For NC Quick Pass customers with a transponder traveling the full length of the expressway, the cost will increase nine cents
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Horseshoe crab harvest set for January 1 through April 30
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation M-1-2023 opens the season to the commercial harvest of horseshoe crabs from 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The proclamation sets a daily harvest limit of 50 horseshoe crabs per fishing operation per day. “The intent...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina insurance commissioner urges extra caution to prevent home fires
As the calendar turns to 2023, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is urging residents to be extra cautious during end of year celebrations to decrease the risk of home fires. Recent colder temperatures across North Carolina, combined with extra risks from space heaters, holiday cooking and celebratory fireworks can increase the potential for home fires this time of year exponentially.
palmcoastobserver.com
Man killed on I-95 when vehicle runs off road
A man was killed in a car accident on Interstate 95 on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accident happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 292, just south of the Matanzas Woods Parkway exit in Flagler County. The crash only involved one vehicle and the driver, a 30-year-old man from North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Black sea bass fishery opens in new year
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-4-2023 opens the Atlantic Ocean commercial black sea bass fishery north of Cape Hatteras at 12:01 a.m., Sunday Jan 1, 2023, and sets the harvest period and offload limits. The fishery will close by proclamation or once 80% of the annual North Carolina quota is reached.
NC men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina.
All households can now apply for NC heating bill assistance program
The program is federally funded and provides a one-time payment to help with heating bills.
North Carolina Chick-fil-A Fined For Paying Workers With Meals And For Letting Teenagers Use Hazardous Machine
The Department of Labor has ruled that a North Carolina Chick-fil-A franchisee mustpay a fine of $6,450 to address the child labor violations. And the sum of $235 owed to seven workers.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of North Carolina: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Exactly one month after North Carolina’s secession from the Union in 1861, the state adopted its first official flag. Flag designer William G. Browne, an artist residing in Raleigh, created the design. Johnston Jones, who served as state adjutant general in 1885, introduced the first of two subsequent flag designs. The flag has not changed much since. In this article, we will explore the flag of North Carolina further, including its history, meaning, and symbolism.
