California State

cbs17

2022 was 2nd warmest year on record in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas week brought a blizzard to western New York, while here in North Carolina, we shivered through the coldest Christmas Eve in nearly 80 years. In 2022 we had below-freezing temperatures even in March. But March also brought us our first 80-degree days, and our first 90s arrived in May when our afternoon highs should be near 80.
RALEIGH, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Blue crab harvest closures set

The annual blue crab harvest closures run from Jan. 1, 2023 through Jan. 31, 2023 for North Carolina state waters north and east of the Highway 58 bridge over Bogue Sound to Emerald Isle and from March 1, 2023 through March 15, 2023 for North Carolina state waters south and west of the Highway 58 bridge.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina gas prices rise sharply in past week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices across North Carolina have spiked 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations, the average price of gas in the state stands at $2.99 a gallon. Prices in North Carolina are still 15.3 cents per...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Rise in taxes, gas price a double-whammy for your next fillup

RALEIGH, N.C. — Expect to spend a bit more at the gas pump in the new year. In North Carolina, a planned hike in gas taxes comes as prices are also on the rise. On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
RALEIGH, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Atlantic Ocean flounder season runs from through January 31

North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-6-2023 opens the Atlantic Ocean commercial flounder season at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The proclamation sets a 35,000-pound offload limit per trip. Properly licensed vessel Captains can possess landing limits for other states, but it is unlawful to offload those fish in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Tax changes for North Carolina resident in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
thecoastlandtimes.com

Horseshoe crab harvest set for January 1 through April 30

North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation M-1-2023 opens the season to the commercial harvest of horseshoe crabs from 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The proclamation sets a daily harvest limit of 50 horseshoe crabs per fishing operation per day. “The intent...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina insurance commissioner urges extra caution to prevent home fires

As the calendar turns to 2023, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is urging residents to be extra cautious during end of year celebrations to decrease the risk of home fires. Recent colder temperatures across North Carolina, combined with extra risks from space heaters, holiday cooking and celebratory fireworks can increase the potential for home fires this time of year exponentially.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
palmcoastobserver.com

Man killed on I-95 when vehicle runs off road

A man was killed in a car accident on Interstate 95 on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accident happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 292, just south of the Matanzas Woods Parkway exit in Flagler County. The crash only involved one vehicle and the driver, a 30-year-old man from North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
thecoastlandtimes.com

Black sea bass fishery opens in new year

North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-4-2023 opens the Atlantic Ocean commercial black sea bass fishery north of Cape Hatteras at 12:01 a.m., Sunday Jan 1, 2023, and sets the harvest period and offload limits. The fishery will close by proclamation or once 80% of the annual North Carolina quota is reached.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of North Carolina: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

Exactly one month after North Carolina’s secession from the Union in 1861, the state adopted its first official flag. Flag designer William G. Browne, an artist residing in Raleigh, created the design. Johnston Jones, who served as state adjutant general in 1885, introduced the first of two subsequent flag designs. The flag has not changed much since. In this article, we will explore the flag of North Carolina further, including its history, meaning, and symbolism.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

