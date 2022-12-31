ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX Sports

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance

Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
HOUSTON, TX
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers are ringing in the New Year by closing out a home-and-home series with the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. EST. Cleveland just earned a 103-102 road win on Saturday against the Bulls, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process. Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert successfully denied DeMar DeRozan’s game-winning shot attempt to preserve the win, despite going the game’s final two minutes without scoring a point. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley both missed the contest with right thumb and right ankle injuries, respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
WTHR

Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat George, Clippers 131-130

INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies host conference foe Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (19-15, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (22-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -4.5; over/under is 241. BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies have gone 10-10 against Western Conference teams....
MEMPHIS, TN

