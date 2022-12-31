CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers are ringing in the New Year by closing out a home-and-home series with the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. EST. Cleveland just earned a 103-102 road win on Saturday against the Bulls, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process. Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert successfully denied DeMar DeRozan’s game-winning shot attempt to preserve the win, despite going the game’s final two minutes without scoring a point. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley both missed the contest with right thumb and right ankle injuries, respectively.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO