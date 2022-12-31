Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam targeting residents

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new scam targeting residents.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, a resident received a call from someone claiming to be a sergeant with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. The caller requested the resident provide personal information because they claimed to have a subpoena.

The fraudulent caller explained that the resident needed to provide the information or she could be in trouble.

2 NEWS reached out to the the sheriff’s office and they confirmed to have received calls from residents claiming to have been contacted.

Champaign County says on social media to contact the Champaign County Dispatch Center if you receive an odd phone call from someone asking for information or claiming to be with Champaign County.

Call (937) 653-3409 to speak to a dispatcher to see if a call you receive is legitimate.

