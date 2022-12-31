Read full article on original website
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Miles McBride not in Knicks' Monday lineup
The New York Knicks did not list Miles McBride in their lineup for Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns. McBride started for the Knicks with Jalen Brunson sidelined by a hip injury, but will return to his bench role with Brunson back in the lineup. Our models project McBride for...
Julius Randle Finishes 'Monster Month' With 35 Points In Knicks Win Over Rockets
HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas knew going into Saturday's game against the New York Knicks that Julius Randle would be a tough defensive assignment for his team. "He does a good job playing inside-out, and he is getting to the free-throw line a bunch," Silas said before...
Donovan Mitchell Shares First Reaction To 71-Point Game
Donovan Mitchell was hyped after his 71-point game.
New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and predictions
The New Orleans Pelicans (23-13) battle the Philadelphia 76ers (21-14) in the City of Brotherly Love Monday. Tip from Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pelicans vs. 76ers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The...
Houston faces New Orleans, aims to stop 4-game slide
Houston Rockets (10-27, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row. The Pelicans are 15-9 in conference play. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
Houston, Knicks Have No Problem ... With Rockets in Second Half
If the New York Knicks have any new year's resolutions, it looks like they started working on them early if the second half of Saturday night's visit to Houston is any indication. Trailing by eight after the first quarter, the Knicks buckled down defensively, allowing the hosting Rockets to score...
Sixers starters James Harden, PJ Tucker out for matchup vs. Thunder
The Philadelphia 76ers look to finish their four-game road trip and the 2022 calendar year on a high note when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. After two straight losses, the Sixers look to get back in the win column. They will have to do so while...
Philadelphia hosts Indiana after Embiid's 42-point showing
Indiana Pacers (21-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 120-111 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 76ers are 14-9 in conference play. Philadelphia ranks...
