Houston, TX

FOX Sports

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Miles McBride not in Knicks' Monday lineup

The New York Knicks did not list Miles McBride in their lineup for Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns. McBride started for the Knicks with Jalen Brunson sidelined by a hip injury, but will return to his bench role with Brunson back in the lineup. Our models project McBride for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Houston faces New Orleans, aims to stop 4-game slide

Houston Rockets (10-27, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row. The Pelicans are 15-9 in conference play. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Houston, Knicks Have No Problem ... With Rockets in Second Half

If the New York Knicks have any new year's resolutions, it looks like they started working on them early if the second half of Saturday night's visit to Houston is any indication. Trailing by eight after the first quarter, the Knicks buckled down defensively, allowing the hosting Rockets to score...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Philadelphia hosts Indiana after Embiid's 42-point showing

Indiana Pacers (21-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 120-111 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 76ers are 14-9 in conference play. Philadelphia ranks...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

