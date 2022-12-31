ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles

Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
OREGON STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters dead at 93

Barbara Walter, journalist, author, and television personality, has died at the age of 93. ABC News will go into a special report shortly. Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here. Get the News Channel 3 app here. The post Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters dead at 93 appeared first on KESQ.
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
People

Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
The List

Kirstie Alley's Controversial Relationship With Donald Trump Explained

Kirstie Alley's death at the age of 71 was a huge shock to her fans all over the world, alongside her loved ones of course. Alley's children, William True and Lillie, announced her sad passing on Instagram on December 5, writing: "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered." Their post noted that the beloved actor died peacefully surrounded by her family. Alley's kids added that her "passion for life ... [and] eternal joy of creating were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."
KANSAS STATE
NME

Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli explain why ‘Till’ is told from mother’s perspective

Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli have said that they felt “very strongly” about telling the story of Emmett Till’s murder from the perspective of his mother Mamie. Set in Mississippi in 1955, the film focuses on the extraordinary decisions Mamie Till-Mobley (played by Danielle Deadwyler) made in the aftermath of the tragedy in which her 14-year-old son was abducted, tortured and killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman. As well as serving as executive producer, Goldberg plays Emmett Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Daily Sun

Barbara Walters' 12 most influential TV interviews

Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters, who died Friday at 93, may have started out on "Today" and blazed a trail as the first woman to co-anchor the evening news. But she made her name over decades of headline-making TV specials, in which she interviewed celebrities, businesspeople, politicians and — perhaps most memorably — objects of scandal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Remembering the stars we lost in 2022

It was a brutal year for celebrity deaths. Those lost in 2022 included legendary comedians, beloved actors, iconic musicians, and a few up-and-coming performers gone far too soon. Let's take a look back and remember the stars we mourned this year:  Peter Bogdanovich Peter Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated director of films like The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon, died on Jan. 6 at 82 from natural causes. On top of his filmmaking career, he was also known for some acting roles, including when he played a psychotherapist on The Sopranos. "He was a dear friend and a champion of cinema," said The...

