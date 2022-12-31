Read full article on original website
'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
musictimes.com
Barbara Walters Dead: Cause of Death of Host Known For 'Traumatizing' Some Musicians, Unclear
Barbara Walters, a pioneer as television news' first female celebrity, has passed away. She was 93 years old. Her cause of death could not be determined immediately. Other information, like the location of her death, were not immediately disclosed. In 1976, Walters made waves as the first female network news...
Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters dead at 93
Barbara Walter, journalist, author, and television personality, has died at the age of 93. ABC News will go into a special report shortly. Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here. Get the News Channel 3 app here. The post Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters dead at 93 appeared first on KESQ.
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’
Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Jan Gaye, second wife of Motown legend Marvin Gaye, is dead at 66
Jan Gaye, the second wife of Marvin Gaye, died Saturday at her home. She sang background on 'Got to Give It Up' and wrote a book about their marriage.
Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'
George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
John Wayne Realized He Made a ‘Terrible Mistake’ Rejecting an Iconic Role That Went to Clint Eastwood
Actor John Wayne felt terrible regret after turning down an iconic movie role that ultimately went to fellow Western star Clint Eastwood.
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly
Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
Trailblazer, Barbara Walters, Had 3 Husbands, but 4 Marriages
Barbara Walters' life in broadcast journalism was extraordinary. Her life outside of the newsroom was rich and fulfilling, too. Her romantic life was pretty unique as well.
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Said Paul McCartney Was the Only Beatle Who ‘Had the Courage’ to Defy Lennon
John Lennon and Paul McCartney butted heads over the years. Lennon's ex-wife said that McCartney was the only Beatle who would stand up to Lennon.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye
The House Judiciary GOP had quietly deleted the controversial "Kanye. Elon. Trump." tweet after the rapper praised Hitler.
ETOnline.com
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
Here Are The Gross Things Anderson Cooper And Andy Cohen Drank Instead Of Booze
The two were given "mystery beverages" instead of the usual alcoholic drinks during CNN's New Year's Eve coverage.
Kirstie Alley's Controversial Relationship With Donald Trump Explained
Kirstie Alley's death at the age of 71 was a huge shock to her fans all over the world, alongside her loved ones of course. Alley's children, William True and Lillie, announced her sad passing on Instagram on December 5, writing: "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered." Their post noted that the beloved actor died peacefully surrounded by her family. Alley's kids added that her "passion for life ... [and] eternal joy of creating were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."
NME
Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli explain why ‘Till’ is told from mother’s perspective
Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli have said that they felt “very strongly” about telling the story of Emmett Till’s murder from the perspective of his mother Mamie. Set in Mississippi in 1955, the film focuses on the extraordinary decisions Mamie Till-Mobley (played by Danielle Deadwyler) made in the aftermath of the tragedy in which her 14-year-old son was abducted, tortured and killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman. As well as serving as executive producer, Goldberg plays Emmett Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan.
Barbara Walters' 12 most influential TV interviews
Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters, who died Friday at 93, may have started out on "Today" and blazed a trail as the first woman to co-anchor the evening news. But she made her name over decades of headline-making TV specials, in which she interviewed celebrities, businesspeople, politicians and — perhaps most memorably — objects of scandal.
Oprah Winfrey, Katie Couric, Dan Rather, and More Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, the legendary newswoman known for her work on the Today show, 20/20, The View, and as a longtime correspondent for ABC News, died at her home in New York on Friday, according to reports. She was 93 years old. “She lived her life with no regrets,” Walters’s publicist...
Remembering the stars we lost in 2022
It was a brutal year for celebrity deaths. Those lost in 2022 included legendary comedians, beloved actors, iconic musicians, and a few up-and-coming performers gone far too soon. Let's take a look back and remember the stars we mourned this year: Peter Bogdanovich Peter Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated director of films like The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon, died on Jan. 6 at 82 from natural causes. On top of his filmmaking career, he was also known for some acting roles, including when he played a psychotherapist on The Sopranos. "He was a dear friend and a champion of cinema," said The...
