ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagoner County, OK

Wagoner County Sheriff credits K-9 Deputy and his partner with capturing escaped inmate in Coweta

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9I4S_0jzFFSy300

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A chase involving a stolen pick-up truck and a manhunt on foot ended with an escaped inmate back in custody Friday afternoon, the arrest taking place less than 24 hours since the inmate escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester Thursday night.

The search for Shelby Goodnight, 32, culminated with his arrest shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott.

Elliott credited his K-9 deputy Marque Baldwin and Baldwin’s partner, “Ice,” with capturing the escaped inmate near 121st and Lone Star road in Coweta.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Goodnight walked away from his housing unit at 10:12 p.m. on Thursday. The state prison is described as a “minimum security facility” on their website.

Elliott said Goodnight stole a vehicle in Eufala, and investigators believed he was headed back to Wagoner County where he has family.

Shortly after noon, Elliott said Wagoner County Deputy Ted Cook spotted the stolen vehicle, and initiated a car stop which turned into a short pursuit.

“We chased him down highway 51 for about a mile,” Elliott explained. “He went north on 337th East Avenue.”

Elliott said Goodnight drove back east on 141st before bailing out of the vehicle on foot.

Deputies then gave a short chase, quickly set up a perimeter in the area and launched drones, beginning an intensive manhunt for the escaped inmate, Elliott continued.

“At approximately 2:12 p.m., Wagoner County K-9 Deputy Marque Baldwin and his partner Ice tracked for over a mile and a half in the woods,” said Elliott. “[They] tracked this fugitive down and brought him into custody without incident.”

Elliott said Goodnight was unarmed and they suspected he was trying to make it to one of his family member’s houses in the area.

Late Friday afternoon FOX23 spoke with a family member who did not want her name released.

“We left off on very bad terms,” she told us. “I talked to him about a month ago and he said that he was going to get here one way or another.”

She said she was fearful Goodnight would take their daughter away.

“I was terrified, petrified, honestly,” she said.

She is now breathing a sigh of relief following his arrest. Goodnight was serving a 12-year prison sentence on burglary and larceny charges and now may be facing additional charges.

A number of agencies assisted the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, including the Coweta Police Department, the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police Department and the FBI.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Inmate arrested after escaping southeast Oklahoma correctional center

MCALESTER, Okla. — Authorities have an inmate back in custody after he walked away from a correctional center in southeastern Oklahoma. Wagoner Country Sheriff’s office confirms Shelby Goodnight was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Friday after a K9 found him. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said Goodnight...
MCALESTER, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Boy injured in Nowata County rollover

An Afton 9 year-old was admitted to a Joplin hospital after he was injured when the semi he was riding in slid on slick roads and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton was driving the vehicle on Nowata County Road East-West 150 just after 1:30 Monday afternoon. Heronemus refused treatment for minor cuts on his arms. The boy was admitted with head injuries.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

19-year-old male dead after Okmulgee County crash

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is dead after a collision in Okmulgee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Dec. 31 around 5:00 a.m. on US-75, about 1.5 miles north of Beggs. According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe

JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County

A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

OHP sees multiple fatal crashes over New Year’s Eve weekend

TULSA, Okla. — After a busy holiday weekend that included multiple fatality collisions, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is warning the public about the dangers of driving under the influence. “Every New Year’s, New Year’s Eve around Christmas, it’s always all hands on deck for us,” said OHP Trooper...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TFD responds to second house fire, hours apart

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating a house fire in Tulsa. It’s the second house fire that the Tulsa Fire Department has responded to on Monday. Crews were called to the home near E. 21st and 129th. Smoke was seen billowing from the roof as firefighters arrived. A...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

One man dead after north Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities said one man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital after a north Tulsa house fire Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the house near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Firefighters said the front of the house was fully engulfed in...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
113K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy