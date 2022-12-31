Wagoner County Sheriff credits K-9 Deputy and his partner with capturing escaped inmate in Coweta

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A chase involving a stolen pick-up truck and a manhunt on foot ended with an escaped inmate back in custody Friday afternoon, the arrest taking place less than 24 hours since the inmate escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester Thursday night.

The search for Shelby Goodnight, 32, culminated with his arrest shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott.

Elliott credited his K-9 deputy Marque Baldwin and Baldwin’s partner, “Ice,” with capturing the escaped inmate near 121st and Lone Star road in Coweta.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Goodnight walked away from his housing unit at 10:12 p.m. on Thursday. The state prison is described as a “minimum security facility” on their website.

Elliott said Goodnight stole a vehicle in Eufala, and investigators believed he was headed back to Wagoner County where he has family.

Shortly after noon, Elliott said Wagoner County Deputy Ted Cook spotted the stolen vehicle, and initiated a car stop which turned into a short pursuit.

“We chased him down highway 51 for about a mile,” Elliott explained. “He went north on 337th East Avenue.”

Elliott said Goodnight drove back east on 141st before bailing out of the vehicle on foot.

Deputies then gave a short chase, quickly set up a perimeter in the area and launched drones, beginning an intensive manhunt for the escaped inmate, Elliott continued.

“At approximately 2:12 p.m., Wagoner County K-9 Deputy Marque Baldwin and his partner Ice tracked for over a mile and a half in the woods,” said Elliott. “[They] tracked this fugitive down and brought him into custody without incident.”

Elliott said Goodnight was unarmed and they suspected he was trying to make it to one of his family member’s houses in the area.

Late Friday afternoon FOX23 spoke with a family member who did not want her name released.

“We left off on very bad terms,” she told us. “I talked to him about a month ago and he said that he was going to get here one way or another.”

She said she was fearful Goodnight would take their daughter away.

“I was terrified, petrified, honestly,” she said.

She is now breathing a sigh of relief following his arrest. Goodnight was serving a 12-year prison sentence on burglary and larceny charges and now may be facing additional charges.

A number of agencies assisted the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, including the Coweta Police Department, the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police Department and the FBI.

