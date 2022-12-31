ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Dark Match Result From 12/30 Smackdown Taping

WWE fans inside Tampa Florida's Amalie Arena were treated to a dark match ahead of Friday's edition of Smackdown On FOX. According to a report from PWInsider, the team of Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox battled Sonya Deville and Xia Li womens division tag team action. Morgan and Nox defeated...
TAMPA, FL
rajah.com

WWE SmackDown Viewership Prelim Numbers Up Big From Last Week's Show

SpoilerTV.com reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown was able to draw a total average of 2.441 million viewers, with a rating of 0.5 in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s 2.213 million viewers. In terms of hour-by-hour breakdown, the first hour of WWE...
rajah.com

Mike Chioda Reveals One Of His Favorite Wrestling Matches In 2022

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as one of his favorite wrestling matches in 2022. Mike Chioda said:. “I would probably say in Wales, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was...
rajah.com

WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)

-- A list of the best Smackdown On FOX moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the Top 10 moments from Friday's episode below, featuirng John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, another episode of the Smackdown Lowdown is...
rajah.com

First Championship Match Made Official For AEW's Battle Of The Belts V

A huge match announcement was made during last Friday night's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Rampage that AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will put his AEW All-Atlantic Title on the line against Kip Sabian at their Battle Of The Belts V special on Friday, January 6th inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
rajah.com

Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Never Won The WWE Intercontinental Title

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why he never became the WWE Intercontinental Champion in his legendary career with the WWE. “The Intercontinental title...
rajah.com

Jim Cornette On How WWE Should Treat RAW And SmackDown Like A PPV

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how the John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline Match should have taken place on a PPV instead of SmackDown as the WWE Universe will pay to see these four top WWE Superstars clash.
rajah.com

Matt Hardy Says Top WWE Superstar Is His Wrestler Of 2022

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is his wrestler of 2022 as his work has been superior and he is the nucleus and the franchise player of the WWE and turned The Bloodline into a main event act.
rajah.com

Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent On The WWE Main Roster

Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the New York Post's Joseph Staszewski on topics such as his dream opponent on the WWE main roster. Solo Sikoa said:. “I always thought Rey Mysterio would be cool.” “He is a very, very...
NEW YORK STATE
rajah.com

AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matchups such as Hikaru Shida vs. Tyra Russamee, ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac, The House Of Black's Julia Hart vs. Leva Bates, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Ryzin and Justin Andrews and Atiba and Manny Lemons vs. Matt Hardy and Isaiah Kassidy.
rajah.com

NXT Level Up Highlights (12/30): Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal

The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Thea Hail aims for her fifth consecutive victory on NXT Level Up in a seesaw battle with the...
MONTANA STATE
rajah.com

Santino Marella Reveals Original Plans For His Santina Character In The WWE

WWE legend Santino Marella had a conversation with WrestlingNews.co on a number of topics such as the original plans for his Santina character and how it was only supposed to last for one night. Santino Marella said:. “Santina was supposed to be one night only, and it was just so...
rajah.com

Eric Bischoff Talks His Relationship With All Elite Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how his relationship with All Elite Wrestling is not as good as it used to be, but that was his choice due to him and AEW President Tony Khan exchanging words and him criticizing Khan's booking decisions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy