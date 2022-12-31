Read full article on original website
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw John Cena and Kevin Owens face The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn) in Tag Team action. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
WWE News: Roxanne Perez Comments On "Unreal" 2022, Royal Rumble Betrayals (Video)
-- WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez had a pretty wild year in 2022, and the current NXT Women's Champion is hoping for "more magic" in the New Year. Over the weekend, Perez posted on Instagram, where she shared the following message with the WWE Universe:. -- In other World Wrestling...
Dark Match Result From 12/30 Smackdown Taping
WWE fans inside Tampa Florida's Amalie Arena were treated to a dark match ahead of Friday's edition of Smackdown On FOX. According to a report from PWInsider, the team of Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox battled Sonya Deville and Xia Li womens division tag team action. Morgan and Nox defeated...
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Nashville, TN. (1/2/2023)
WWE Monday Night Raw is back tonight. Scheduled to emanate from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program kicks off tonight at 8/7c. On tap for this week's show is two title matches, with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Seth...
Current Betting Odds Revealed For The 2023 Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 28 from inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and the show is set to air live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on the WWE Network everywhere else. Current betting odds...
WWE SmackDown Viewership Prelim Numbers Up Big From Last Week's Show
SpoilerTV.com reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown was able to draw a total average of 2.441 million viewers, with a rating of 0.5 in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s 2.213 million viewers. In terms of hour-by-hour breakdown, the first hour of WWE...
Mike Chioda Reveals One Of His Favorite Wrestling Matches In 2022
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as one of his favorite wrestling matches in 2022. Mike Chioda said:. “I would probably say in Wales, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was...
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- A list of the best Smackdown On FOX moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the Top 10 moments from Friday's episode below, featuirng John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, another episode of the Smackdown Lowdown is...
First Championship Match Made Official For AEW's Battle Of The Belts V
A huge match announcement was made during last Friday night's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Rampage that AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will put his AEW All-Atlantic Title on the line against Kip Sabian at their Battle Of The Belts V special on Friday, January 6th inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.
Matt Hardy Reveals Why He Never Won The WWE Intercontinental Title
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as why he never became the WWE Intercontinental Champion in his legendary career with the WWE. “The Intercontinental title...
Jim Cornette On How WWE Should Treat RAW And SmackDown Like A PPV
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how the John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline Match should have taken place on a PPV instead of SmackDown as the WWE Universe will pay to see these four top WWE Superstars clash.
Matt Hardy Says Top WWE Superstar Is His Wrestler Of 2022
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is his wrestler of 2022 as his work has been superior and he is the nucleus and the franchise player of the WWE and turned The Bloodline into a main event act.
Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent On The WWE Main Roster
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the New York Post's Joseph Staszewski on topics such as his dream opponent on the WWE main roster. Solo Sikoa said:. “I always thought Rey Mysterio would be cool.” “He is a very, very...
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matchups such as Hikaru Shida vs. Tyra Russamee, ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac, The House Of Black's Julia Hart vs. Leva Bates, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Ryzin and Justin Andrews and Atiba and Manny Lemons vs. Matt Hardy and Isaiah Kassidy.
NXT Level Up Highlights (12/30): Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Thea Hail aims for her fifth consecutive victory on NXT Level Up in a seesaw battle with the...
Former Wyatt Family Member Talks About Potential Surprise Appearance In 2023 Royal Rumble Match
Could Erick Redbeard appear in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match?. The former WWE Superstar and Wyatt Family member formerly known as Erick Rowan recently appeared as a guest on "Ten Count" with Steve Fall, and spoke about the possibility of turning up in the Royal Rumble match at next month's WWE pay-per-view event.
Various News: Danhausen Posts Final Unboxing Video, Raw Superstar Set To Drop Second Album Soon
-- A former WWE Tag Team Champion is gonna release a new album soon. In a post on Instagram, the Street Profits own Montez Ford broke the news that "Album No. 2" will drop in March:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling...
Becky Lynch Comments On 20th Anniversary Of Wrestling Career In 2022: "It Was Favorite Year Of My Career"
Becky Lynch enjoyed 2022. "The Man" celebrated 20-years in the pro wrestling business in 2022 and in a new post released via her official Twitter feed on Sunday, the WWE women's wrestling star called it her favorite year in her career. "Happy New Year," her tweet began. "2022 marked 20...
Santino Marella Reveals Original Plans For His Santina Character In The WWE
WWE legend Santino Marella had a conversation with WrestlingNews.co on a number of topics such as the original plans for his Santina character and how it was only supposed to last for one night. Santino Marella said:. “Santina was supposed to be one night only, and it was just so...
Eric Bischoff Talks His Relationship With All Elite Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how his relationship with All Elite Wrestling is not as good as it used to be, but that was his choice due to him and AEW President Tony Khan exchanging words and him criticizing Khan's booking decisions.
