The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Award-winning Rose Parade float pays tribute to Las Vegas organ donors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An award-winning float took part in Monday's Rose Parade in Pasadena to pay tribute to the dozens of people - including two Las Vegas valley locals - who have helped others through organ donation. The float from Donate Life, called "Lifting Each Other Up," won...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Ulises
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ulises is a 16-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Music is his therapy, and he is a musician who loves to play guitar and keyboard. Even though the cancer treatments and surgeries that he's gone through have limited his ability to see, he still wanted to make his dream a reality.
news3lv.com
WATCH: Las Vegas rings in 2023 with spectacular fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Happy New Year, Las Vegas!. The city kicked off the beginning of 2023 with parties, celebrations, and a spectacular fireworks show. Watch the full fireworks show in the video above.
news3lv.com
Diocese of Las Vegas set to hold mass in memory of Pope Benedict XVI
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Las Vegas Diocese plans to hold a mass in honor of the late Pope Benedict XVI. The mass will be held at the Cathedral of Guardian Angels, located on the Las Vegas Strip, on Thursday, January 5, at 9 a.m. Bishop George Leo...
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells recaps New Year's entertainment around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New Year's Eve weekend has come to a close in Las Vegas. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to break down everything you might have missed.
news3lv.com
2023 NYE interview with Grammy winner Teddy Riley & Las Vegan turned MLB vet Tommy Pham
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sports Director Bryan Salmond brings in 2023 with a duel interview with two stars of Las Vegas in their own fields. Multi-Grammy Award winner Teddy Riley and Las Vegan and major league baseball player Tommy Pham talk about 'Las Vegas as the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.'
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hospitals welcome New Year's babies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many kicked off the New Year's celebration with their loved ones, including new additions to the family. Local hospitals counted down their new year by welcoming newborn babies. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year.
news3lv.com
#News3NYE: Las Vegas welcomes 2023 with flawless fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has said farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023. The city hosted multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas. The fireworks...
news3lv.com
Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas to celebrate Year of the Rabbit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 2023 is finally here, which means the Lunar New Year is right around the corner. The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit beginning Friday, Jan. 6. The Shoppes will celebrate the Lunar New Year festivities...
news3lv.com
West Las Vegas Arts Center hosts Kwanzaa celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered at the West Las Vegas Arts Center to celebrate the fifth day of Kwanzaa on Friday. The holiday is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates family, community, and culture. Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is associated with one of...
news3lv.com
Couples tie the knot on New Year's Eve at Little Vegas Chapel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For many, the New Year means a new lifelong commitment. Just before ringing in the New Year, couples made their way to the Little Vegas Chapel to tie the knot. The chapel hosted 30 weddings and five vow renewals on New Year's Eve. One couple...
news3lv.com
Fremont Motel in downtown Las Vegas begins demolition process
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A once popular downtown Las Vegas motel is now being demolished as part of the city's ongoing efforts to restore the area. The Fremont Motel, located near Maryland Pkwy and Fremont St, began demolition on Thursday, December 29, and continued through the next day. A...
news3lv.com
New Clark County sheriff Kevin McMahill sworn into office
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Incoming Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill will host a community open house on Monday to greet people as the county's newest top lawman. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say McMahill will meet with the public at the Blind Center of Nevada, located at 1001 N. Bruce Street.
news3lv.com
MGM Resorts helped kids stay healthy in 2022 with Chefs for Kids partnership
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — MGM Resorts is helping local kids stay healthy. The company wrapped up a full year as an official partner of Chefs for Kids. In partnership with the program, they delivered fresh meals and nutritional education directly into local classrooms. With help from MGM Resorts, Chefs...
news3lv.com
Car crashes into hair salon in Pahrump
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a hair salon in Pahrump on Saturday. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at the Supercuts at Pahrump Valley Highway and Basin Avenue. There were no further details provided and it's unclear what...
news3lv.com
Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada's 31st governor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Joe Lombardo has officially been sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. Nevada Supreme Court Justice Lidia Stiglich administered the oath of office to Lombardo, the former Clark County sheriff, during a small-scale ceremony at the Old Assembly in Carson City Monday. He joined...
news3lv.com
Introducing 3 CCSD trustees who will be sworn in Tuesday night
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday night three Clark County School District trustees will take their oath as students return to the classroom for the spring semester. The school board, that is made up of seven trustees, will have two new faces and one incumbent keeping her seat. These are...
news3lv.com
Peak season planning and driving tips to enjoy winter recreation at Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you like being outdoors, skiing, and snowboarding, these tips might come in handy to enjoy winter recreation at Lee Canyon and the Spring Mountains. Lee Canyon reminds Las Vegas residents and visitors that visitation to the Spring Mountains is at its peak during the holiday season, weekends, and after a snowstorm.
news3lv.com
Man dies after being robbed in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a robbery in the southwest valley that left a man dead. On Sunday, at about 1:34 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road. Arriving officers...
news3lv.com
Clean up time! Tons of trash picked up off Las Vegas Strip after New Year's Eve
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews of workers cleaned up tons of trash after the big New Year's Eve bash on Saturday night. According to a statement sent out by Clark County officials, around 10 to 12 tons of trash was picked up off the Strip. It took 16 street...
