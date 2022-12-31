ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Ulises

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ulises is a 16-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Music is his therapy, and he is a musician who loves to play guitar and keyboard. Even though the cancer treatments and surgeries that he's gone through have limited his ability to see, he still wanted to make his dream a reality.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hospitals welcome New Year's babies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many kicked off the New Year's celebration with their loved ones, including new additions to the family. Local hospitals counted down their new year by welcoming newborn babies. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

#News3NYE: Las Vegas welcomes 2023 with flawless fireworks show

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has said farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023. The city hosted multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas. The fireworks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

West Las Vegas Arts Center hosts Kwanzaa celebration

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered at the West Las Vegas Arts Center to celebrate the fifth day of Kwanzaa on Friday. The holiday is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates family, community, and culture. Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is associated with one of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fremont Motel in downtown Las Vegas begins demolition process

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A once popular downtown Las Vegas motel is now being demolished as part of the city's ongoing efforts to restore the area. The Fremont Motel, located near Maryland Pkwy and Fremont St, began demolition on Thursday, December 29, and continued through the next day. A...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New Clark County sheriff Kevin McMahill sworn into office

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Incoming Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill will host a community open house on Monday to greet people as the county's newest top lawman. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say McMahill will meet with the public at the Blind Center of Nevada, located at 1001 N. Bruce Street.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Car crashes into hair salon in Pahrump

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are responding after a car crashed into a hair salon in Pahrump on Saturday. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at the Supercuts at Pahrump Valley Highway and Basin Avenue. There were no further details provided and it's unclear what...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada's 31st governor

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Joe Lombardo has officially been sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. Nevada Supreme Court Justice Lidia Stiglich administered the oath of office to Lombardo, the former Clark County sheriff, during a small-scale ceremony at the Old Assembly in Carson City Monday. He joined...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Introducing 3 CCSD trustees who will be sworn in Tuesday night

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday night three Clark County School District trustees will take their oath as students return to the classroom for the spring semester. The school board, that is made up of seven trustees, will have two new faces and one incumbent keeping her seat. These are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Peak season planning and driving tips to enjoy winter recreation at Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you like being outdoors, skiing, and snowboarding, these tips might come in handy to enjoy winter recreation at Lee Canyon and the Spring Mountains. Lee Canyon reminds Las Vegas residents and visitors that visitation to the Spring Mountains is at its peak during the holiday season, weekends, and after a snowstorm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man dies after being robbed in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a robbery in the southwest valley that left a man dead. On Sunday, at about 1:34 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road. Arriving officers...
LAS VEGAS, NV

