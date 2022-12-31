Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Related
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today
The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
saturdaytradition.com
Noah Ruggles misses shot at game-winning field goal, chance to send Ohio State to CFP National Championship
Noah Ruggles stepped up to the moment of his life after CJ Stroud delivered the drive of his life in the final moments of the Peach Bowl matchup. After leading for much of the game against Georgia, the Bulldogs came up with a clutch drive behind quarterback Stetson Bennett to take the lead. Bennett threw a touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining, giving the Bulldogs a 42-41 lead.
WSOC-TV
PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 21-16
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Tommy Tremble #82 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with with Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) ((c) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Here's The Most-Watched College Football Bowl Game So Far
The numbers are in for college football's bowl games heading into the New Year's Six and it looks like Thursday night's game drew the biggest audience. Per SportsMediaWatch.com, the Cheez-It Bowl battle between traditional powers Oklahoma and Florida State drew a 5.4 million viewer audience, a good bit more than last year's matchup between Clemson and Iowa State in the same window.
Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral
Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout
You might be able to sneak things past some people, but not Kirby Smart. The Georgia Bulldogs coach showed on Saturday one of the reasons why he has turned his program into a national powerhouse. Not only is he an excellent recruiter and defensive wizard, but he is plugged-in on gameday and can make some... The post Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin escorted to hospital after collapsing on field
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after he “suffered a cardiac arrest” on the field.The NFL star, 24, collapsed following a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.He required CPR and a defibrillator before being taken away and footage shows an ambulance driving off from the Paycor Stadium under police escort.“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Bills tweeted after the incident.“He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More NFL: Damar Hamlin surrounded by Buffalo Bills players after ‘suffering cardiac arrest’ on pitchBuffalo Bills players surround Damar Hamlin after star ‘suffers cardiac arrest’Pele’s coffin arrives at Santos stadium for football legend’s wake
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To The College Football Playoff Results
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has weighed in on the College Football Playoff semifinal results. In one semifinal, No. 3 TCU upset No. 2 Michigan, while in the other, No. 1 Georgia barely escaped No. 4 Ohio State. Herbstreit is among those thrilled by the games. He took to...
ESPN Announces Huge College Football Playoff TV Ratings
It was the greatest College Football Playoff semifinals in more ways than one. Both nailbiting matchups brought in record-setting viewership numbers on New Year's Eve. The CFP semifinal game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State at the Peach Bowl averaged 22.1 million viewers ...
Condolences pour in for Damar Hamlin, who's in critical condition after an NFL game
Condolences for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin poured in from across the sports world after Hamlin collapsed in a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Football World Not Happy With Paul Finebaum This Morning
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum went off on Jim Harbaugh on Monday morning. Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday night. The Wolverines are one-and-done in the playoff for the second straight year. Finebaum believes Michigan "choked." "This is the sixth straight time it's...
College football games today: Bowl schedule on TV for Monday
College football bowl season is nearing its end with the final four games set to kick off today, the last postseason matchups before the national championship. That schedule includes the Granddaddy of 'Em All as the annual Rose Bowl Game gets underway between Penn State and Utah in a traditional ...
Damar Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser tops $3 million in donations in hours after his on-field collapse
An online toy drive fundraiser started by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin topped $3 million in donations in the hours after the NFL star collapsed on the field during a game Monday night.
Kirby Smart Reveals What He Saw Before Crucial Timeout
Ohio State appeared to hit Georgia with a knockout blow when successfully converting a first down on a fake punt. The gutsy ruse would have kept the ball in Ohio State's possession while nursing a 38-27 lead in the fourth quarter. However, Kirby Smart called a timeout just in time.
FOX Sports
College football odds: CFP title game early lines for Georgia-TCU
Can the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) become the first repeat college football national champions in a decade?. Or will the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-1) complete their Cinderella season by winning it all?. The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs will play for the national championship on Jan. 9 at...
Comments / 0