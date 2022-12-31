ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Page Six

Inside Barbara Walters’ tough final year at ‘The View’

Barbara Walters knew it was time. In the midst of her 16th season on “The View,” the legendary journalist cryptically asked ABC executive Anne Sweeney to write down the year 2014 on a piece of paper while having lunch together. It was March 2013, and Walters had just returned to the talk show after suffering a series of health setbacks, including a fall and a bout with chicken pox. Just a few months after their lunch, Walters asked Sweeney whether she still had the paper and informed the exec that 2014 was the year she planned to retire from the broadcast career that...
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lebanon-Express

Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died at 93. During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.
KHQ Right Now

Remembering trailblazing journalist, Barbara Walters, after death at 93

Barbara Walters began her career at Today in 1961, becoming the first female co-anchor in 1974, then the first woman anchor in network evening news in 1976. Hoda Kobt said of Walters, "She blazed the trail—she kicked the door down... so we could walk through."
soapoperanetwork.com

ABC to Air ‘Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20’ In Honor of Legendary Journalist

Barbara Walters, the legendary news journalist who was the first woman to co-host “The Today Show” and a network evening news program, died on Friday, December 30, 2022. To honor her life, ABC will air a primetime broadcast on Sunday, January 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, titled “Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20.”
NBC News

Legendary TV broadcaster Barbara Walters dies at 93

Barbara Walters, the legendary broadcaster known for her exclusive interviews with presidents, dictators, Oscar winners, professional athletes and beyond, has died. She was 93. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones," her representative, Cindi Berger, confirmed to TODAY.com. "She lived her life with no regrets....
CBS News

Colleagues remember Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters, the longtime NBC and ABC journalist who became the first woman to anchor a network TV evening news broadcast, died Friday at age 93. Three friends and colleagues – "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley, and former ABC News veterans Ted Koppel and Sam Donaldson – sit down to reminisce about Walters' stellar career: the interviews, the successes, and the competitiveness.
Page Six

Legendary journalist Barbara Walters dead at age 93

Barbara Walters — the pioneering journalist who broke countless barriers in her 50-year career — died Friday. She was 93. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women,” Cindi Berger, Walters’ rep, said in a statement to Page Six. Robert Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, also confirmed the news, saying in his own statement, “I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York.” He called Walters a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

