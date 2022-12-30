ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rajah.com

Kevin Owens Says His Mindset Towards Professional Wrestling Has Changed

Top WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke with WrestleRant on topics such as how his mindset has changed as far as wrestling goes and how he is more worried about doing good stuff and stuff that the fans enjoy than wanting bigger things for himself because he has missed out on enjoying moments he really should have enjoyed, but he is not gonna do that anymore. Owens also spoke about how his mindset shifting is a lot healthier and it’s probably gonna help him be a better performer as well.
rajah.com

Shawn Michaels Talks About Common Use Of Super Kicks In Pro Wrestling Business

What does "The Heartbreak Kid" think about seeing the move he used as his finisher for years in WWE, the super-kick, being a commonly used move in the pro wrestling business these days?. Shawn Michaels spoke about this during a recent interview with Culture State covering all things pro wrestling.
rajah.com

Eric Bischoff Talks His Relationship With All Elite Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how his relationship with All Elite Wrestling is not as good as it used to be, but that was his choice due to him and AEW President Tony Khan exchanging words and him criticizing Khan's booking decisions.
rajah.com

Eric Bischoff Talks The Controversial Finish At WCW's 1997 Starrcade Event

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the controversial ending to WCW's 1997 Starrcade PPV Event that saw Sting defeat “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Championship and the involvement of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart, who was a part of the Montreal Screwjob one month prior.
rajah.com

WWE News: B-Fab Shares Photo With John Cena, Off-Air Raw Moments (Video)

-- A member of Smackdown faction Hit Row recently met a wrestling legend. In a post on Twitter, B-Fab shared a picture of herself and John Cena, after the multi-time WWE Champion returned to WWE on the December 30th edition of Smackdown On FOX:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
rajah.com

Mike Chioda Reveals One Of His Favorite Wrestling Matches In 2022

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as one of his favorite wrestling matches in 2022. Mike Chioda said:. “I would probably say in Wales, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was...
rajah.com

Jake "The Snake" Roberts Says He Would Love To Help Talent In AEW With Their Promos

There aren't too many men who have mastered the art of the promo in pro wrestling quite like Jake "The Snake" Roberts. During the latest installment of his DDP Snakepit podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and more recent AEW performer spoke about how he would like to help talent with their promos in All Elite Wrestling.
rajah.com

Jungle Boy Reveals Things Are Going To Be Different In 2023

AEW Star "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, son of the late Luke Perry, took to his Twitter and revealed what's in store for him this 2023. According to Jack Perry, 2022 was a big year for him and it took turns he was not expecting, but he is looking forward to closing some chapters this year and starting new ones and he promises things are going to be different this 2023.
rajah.com

Shane "Swerve" Strickland Talks About His Heel Turn In AEW

That is the group that Shane "Swerve" Strickland calls home after turning on his former Swerve In Our Glory partner Keith Lee with his Rick Ross-led faction. During a recent discussion with Stephanie Holland of The Root, Strickland spoke about his heel turn in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights.
rajah.com

Kenny Omega Comments On Potential Return To DDT Pro Wrestling

Could "The Cleaner" end up turning back up in DDT Pro Wrestling?. Kenny Omega addressed this during a recent Monthly Puroresu interview promoting his match with Will Ospreay at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with...
rajah.com

Santino Marella Reveals Original Plans For His Santina Character In The WWE

WWE legend Santino Marella had a conversation with WrestlingNews.co on a number of topics such as the original plans for his Santina character and how it was only supposed to last for one night. Santino Marella said:. “Santina was supposed to be one night only, and it was just so...
rajah.com

Erick Redbeard Talks The Injuries He Has Been Dealing With In Wrestling

Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as the injuries he has been dealing with in wrestling and how he goes to the hospitals by himself, gets the surgery, flies back home and does the rehab every day, sometimes twice a day, but nobody ever talks about it. Redbeard also spoke about how he tore his biceps when they won a match at WWE SummerSlam and how when they faced The New Day on WWE SmackDown he didn’t have a right bicep attached to his arm, but he never made a story out of it.
rajah.com

Sting Says His Joker Gimmick In TNA Wrestling Is An Extension Of Him

Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as how the Joker persona he portrayed in TNA Wrestling is an extension of him and how people will not see that unless they get to know him as he has a personality, but he also loves to joke around and have fun. Sting also spoke about how he felt like he needed to evolve and he needed to try something different, step out of the box and take risks, but he had so much fun and the Joker persona he felt was over more than any other character he has portrayed over the years.
rajah.com

Jeff Jarrett Reflects On His Return To WWE In 1997

During the latest recording of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett discussed his 1997 return to WWE. Jarrett also reflected on a trip to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's house, and more. Featured below...

