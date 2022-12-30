Read full article on original website
Kevin Owens Says His Mindset Towards Professional Wrestling Has Changed
Top WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke with WrestleRant on topics such as how his mindset has changed as far as wrestling goes and how he is more worried about doing good stuff and stuff that the fans enjoy than wanting bigger things for himself because he has missed out on enjoying moments he really should have enjoyed, but he is not gonna do that anymore. Owens also spoke about how his mindset shifting is a lot healthier and it’s probably gonna help him be a better performer as well.
Shawn Michaels Talks About Common Use Of Super Kicks In Pro Wrestling Business
What does "The Heartbreak Kid" think about seeing the move he used as his finisher for years in WWE, the super-kick, being a commonly used move in the pro wrestling business these days?. Shawn Michaels spoke about this during a recent interview with Culture State covering all things pro wrestling.
Eric Bischoff Talks His Relationship With All Elite Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how his relationship with All Elite Wrestling is not as good as it used to be, but that was his choice due to him and AEW President Tony Khan exchanging words and him criticizing Khan's booking decisions.
Becky Lynch Comments On 20th Anniversary Of Wrestling Career In 2022: "It Was Favorite Year Of My Career"
Becky Lynch enjoyed 2022. "The Man" celebrated 20-years in the pro wrestling business in 2022 and in a new post released via her official Twitter feed on Sunday, the WWE women's wrestling star called it her favorite year in her career. "Happy New Year," her tweet began. "2022 marked 20...
Eric Bischoff Talks The Controversial Finish At WCW's 1997 Starrcade Event
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the controversial ending to WCW's 1997 Starrcade PPV Event that saw Sting defeat “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Championship and the involvement of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart, who was a part of the Montreal Screwjob one month prior.
WWE News: B-Fab Shares Photo With John Cena, Off-Air Raw Moments (Video)
-- A member of Smackdown faction Hit Row recently met a wrestling legend. In a post on Twitter, B-Fab shared a picture of herself and John Cena, after the multi-time WWE Champion returned to WWE on the December 30th edition of Smackdown On FOX:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
Mike Chioda Reveals One Of His Favorite Wrestling Matches In 2022
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as one of his favorite wrestling matches in 2022. Mike Chioda said:. “I would probably say in Wales, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was...
Ricky Starks Talks About Comparisons To The Rock: "I Have This Effeminate, Sassy Attitude"
These are the words that Ricky Starks thinks sums up his similarities to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "The Absolute One" spoke about the constant comparisons people make between himself and WWE legend The Rock during a recent interview on the Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast. “I go out there...
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Says He Would Love To Help Talent In AEW With Their Promos
There aren't too many men who have mastered the art of the promo in pro wrestling quite like Jake "The Snake" Roberts. During the latest installment of his DDP Snakepit podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and more recent AEW performer spoke about how he would like to help talent with their promos in All Elite Wrestling.
Jungle Boy Reveals Things Are Going To Be Different In 2023
AEW Star "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, son of the late Luke Perry, took to his Twitter and revealed what's in store for him this 2023. According to Jack Perry, 2022 was a big year for him and it took turns he was not expecting, but he is looking forward to closing some chapters this year and starting new ones and he promises things are going to be different this 2023.
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Not Being Fan Of X-Division, Six-Sided Ring When He Joined TNA Wrestling
Eric Bischoff wasn't a "TNA guy" before he joined the company in 2009. During the latest installment of his 83 Weeks podcast with Conrad Thompson, the former WCW and WWE executive reflected back on his time working behind-the-scenes in TNA Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
WWE News: Roxanne Perez Comments On "Unreal" 2022, Royal Rumble Betrayals (Video)
-- WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez had a pretty wild year in 2022, and the current NXT Women's Champion is hoping for "more magic" in the New Year. Over the weekend, Perez posted on Instagram, where she shared the following message with the WWE Universe:. -- In other World Wrestling...
Shane "Swerve" Strickland Talks About His Heel Turn In AEW
That is the group that Shane "Swerve" Strickland calls home after turning on his former Swerve In Our Glory partner Keith Lee with his Rick Ross-led faction. During a recent discussion with Stephanie Holland of The Root, Strickland spoke about his heel turn in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights.
Kenny Omega Comments On Potential Return To DDT Pro Wrestling
Could "The Cleaner" end up turning back up in DDT Pro Wrestling?. Kenny Omega addressed this during a recent Monthly Puroresu interview promoting his match with Will Ospreay at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 special event. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with...
Santino Marella Reveals Original Plans For His Santina Character In The WWE
WWE legend Santino Marella had a conversation with WrestlingNews.co on a number of topics such as the original plans for his Santina character and how it was only supposed to last for one night. Santino Marella said:. “Santina was supposed to be one night only, and it was just so...
Erick Redbeard Talks The Injuries He Has Been Dealing With In Wrestling
Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE Star Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard) spoke with WrestlingNews.co on a variety of topics such as the injuries he has been dealing with in wrestling and how he goes to the hospitals by himself, gets the surgery, flies back home and does the rehab every day, sometimes twice a day, but nobody ever talks about it. Redbeard also spoke about how he tore his biceps when they won a match at WWE SummerSlam and how when they faced The New Day on WWE SmackDown he didn’t have a right bicep attached to his arm, but he never made a story out of it.
Sting Says His Joker Gimmick In TNA Wrestling Is An Extension Of Him
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star "The Icon" Sting recently spoke with Cameron Hawkins for The Ringer on a variety of topics such as how the Joker persona he portrayed in TNA Wrestling is an extension of him and how people will not see that unless they get to know him as he has a personality, but he also loves to joke around and have fun. Sting also spoke about how he felt like he needed to evolve and he needed to try something different, step out of the box and take risks, but he had so much fun and the Joker persona he felt was over more than any other character he has portrayed over the years.
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Reason Bobby Lashley Was Released From IMPACT Wrestling Back In 2010
Bobby Lashley's exit from TNA Wrestling in 2010 was one of the subjects focused on during the latest installment of 83 Weeks. On the episode of the official podcast hosted by Eric Bischoff, the longtime pro wrestling executive and on-air performer reflected on Lashley's release from TNA. Featured below are...
Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Trying To Get NFL Legend John Madden To Call WrestleMania
John Madden would have made for an interest special commentator on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." During the latest installment of his Something To Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard reflected on WWE trying to get the NFL legend to work a WrestleMania event. Featured below is an excerpt from...
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On His Return To WWE In 1997
During the latest recording of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett discussed his 1997 return to WWE. Jarrett also reflected on a trip to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's house, and more. Featured below...
