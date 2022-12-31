ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 9

Karl van Rickelen
3d ago

democrats making more problems for the poor and already struggling middle class. high fuel prices, high taxes, massive national debt, US troops on the ground in the Ukraine, highest inflation in 40 years, a babbling president. how many more reasons do you need to not to keep voting democrats?

Reply
16
anu 2032
2d ago

Welcome to New California. You can thank everyone that voted 🗳 Democrat. The modern-day Democratic Party 🥳 is a socialist progressive democrat who is against the middle and lower class. Party of the Elites and Rich. Who cares nothing about you that voted for their wacky agenda?

Reply
9
Related
The Center Square

Colorado's egg producers, consumers likely to see prices continue to climb

(The Center Square) – Egg producers and consumers in Colorado will likely see egg prices continue to increase in 2023 due to a new law that will soon go into effect, economists say. Colorado regulations are going to force egg producers to become fully cage-free by 2025. The first phase begins on Jan. 1, 2023, as the new state law will require egg farmers to provide a ratio of one square foot per hen for certification to produce and sell eggs. ...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

New Colorado minimum wage takes effect; now 9th highest in country

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The start of the new year means Colorado's new minimum wage is kicking in. It's now up to $13.65 per hour. That is $1.09 higher than in 2022. It's the largest annual jump in the minimum wage in Colorado since 2007. 2007 was the first increase in the minimum wage in nine The post New Colorado minimum wage takes effect; now 9th highest in country appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

4 new Colorado laws and what they mean for your wallet

COLORADO, USA — A new year means new state laws take effect. From cage-free eggs to minimum wage, many of the new laws could financially impact Coloradans. More than half of all U.S. states are increasing their minimum wage this year. That includes Colorado, where the state minimum wage increased by a little over a dollar to $13.65 an hour. If you work in Denver, the minimum wage increased by almost 9% to $17.29 an hour.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
stupiddope.com

The Top Cannabis Dispensaries in Colorado: A Comprehensive Guide

As the cannabis industry continues to grow and thrive in Colorado, it can be overwhelming for both locals and tourists to determine which dispensaries are the best. That’s where this guide comes in! Based on data from popular review sites Weedmaps and Yelp, we’ve compiled a list of the top cannabis dispensaries in the state.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline

Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves per year […] The post How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution

DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That's a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near...
COLORADO STATE
macaronikid.com

REMINDER: CO Begins a Carryout Bag Fee on Jan. 1, 2023

If you haven't heard the news, there are big changes coming to the shopper's experience in the State of Colorado thanks to House Bill 21-1162, which was enacted in 2021 by the Colorado General Assembly. What you need to know:. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, stores in the State of Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for this Colorado Winter

In Colorado, we are some coffee-drinking people. The Centennial State is the 3rd most caffeinated state in the country according to Zippia.com with coffee drinkers enjoying about 2 cups per day. Colorado's altitude makes the state a fantastic region for growing coffee beans which have led to an ever-increasing list...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy