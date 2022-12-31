Read full article on original website
Related
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Jan. 2
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 2. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Section III girls basketball stats leaders (Week 5)
Section III girls basketball stats leaders through Jan. 1. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0