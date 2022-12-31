Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
Southwick, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Hampshire Regional High School basketball team will have a game with Southwick Regional School on January 02, 2023, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
UMass soccer senior Lauren Smida reflects on Title IX’s impact on her life
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of a Title IX-focused series created by UMass’ Journalism 332 Sports Writing class. Lauren Smida, who just finished her senior year as midfielder for the UMass women’s soccer team, credits Title IX for putting her in a position to achieve athletic excellence.
UMass men’s basketball falls at St. Bonaventure in A-10 opener
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team dropped its Atlantic 10 opener on the road at St. Bonaventure 83-64 on Saturday afternoon. Isaac Kante posted his first double-double at UMass with 12 points and a season-high 10 rebounds as part of four Minutemen (9-4 Overall, 0-1 Atlantic 10) in double figures.
Jaylen Brown explains Bones Hyland altercation in Celtics loss to Nuggets: ‘Just two guys competing’
Bones Hyland was having his way with the Celtics for much of the second half in the Nuggets’ win on Sunday night over Boston and Jaylen Brown decided to do something about it in the fourth quarter. The athletic wing picked up Hyland, who scored 17 points off the...
Celtics injury report: Robert Williams questionable ahead of Thunder game
Robert Williams III has played in seven games thus far this season after returning from left knee surgery, but the Celtics will continue to be cautious with their big man. Williams is listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Thunder because of left knee management.
Jake DeBrusk scores twice as Bruins edge Penguins at Winter Classic
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk broke a tie with 2:24 left and put his mark on Winter Classic history as the Bruins erased an early deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1, Monday at Fenway Park. Boston’s season-long streak of earning at least a point at home survived a change...
Boy, 16, facing assault charge for ‘vicious attack’ on ref at high school basketball game
A high school basketball player allegedly sucker punched a referee during a game in what was described by authorities as a “vicious attack.” The 16-year-old athlete at Excel High School in South Boston had been playing in a game in Cohasset, Mass., on Wednesday when he reportedly pounced on the ref, causing the game to be immediately cancelled, WCVB reported. Photographer Dan Leahy witnessed the incident and described it in harrowing detail in an interview with Boston 25 News. “Out of my peripheral I see a South Boston player coming over to the baseline, I assumed to take the ball...
techlunchpail.com
Scouting Report on Virginia Tech QB Signee William Watson III
Over the coming months, we will be running a series of scouting report on the incoming class of high school signees for the Hokies which continues today with a look at three-star QB William Watson III out of Springfield, MA. Check out the other scouting report we have run to date below.
Bruins, Penguins arrive at Winter Classic in vintage Red Sox, Pirates uniforms
BOSTON — They looked like they’d emerged from a cornfield not a bus on Ipswich Street. The Boston Bruins, who arrived in Peaky Blinders-style suits for the Winter Classic at Notre Dame promised more fun attire heading into this event, but kept it quiet until exiting their bus in vintage Boston Red Sox uniforms with 1915-era style caps, which are simpler versions of what the current Red Sox wear.
Everything Springfield native Christian Wilkins said after Dolphins’ loss vs. Patriots
FOXBOROUGH — Christian Wilkins’ Massachusetts homecoming didn’t go as planned Sunday. The Dolphins captain and Springfield native played well on the defensive line for Miami, sacking Patriots QB Mac Jones in the first quarter and picking up four solo tackles, but Miami fell to New England, 23-21, in Foxborough.
Where to buy Bruins Winter Classic jerseys; Custom B’s uniforms with your name
The Boston Bruins were rocking some of the best threads in the NHL in Monday afternoon when the B’s hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic. The Black and Gold jerseys aren’t just for the players, as fans can get in on the action....
Joe Mazzulla explains how Celtics handled bizarre delay in fourth quarter of loss to Nuggets
Joe Mazzulla was back on the Celtics bench for the first time in three games on Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets when he was a witness to one of those bizarre sequences in an NBA game this season. Mazzulla and the rest of his team watched and waited helplessly...
Celtics’ game against Nuggets delayed due to uneven rim after Rob Williams dunk
The Celtics and Nuggets went through one of the more interesting oddities of the NBA season on the first day of the 2023 calendar year. With 6:43 left in Sunday’s game in Denver, the officials stopped the game because the rim was uneven. That led to a lengthy delay...
Resilient Patriots answer bell, would deserve playoffs with win vs. Bills | Chris Mason
FOXBOROUGH — It’s been an absolute slog for the Patriots to get to 8-8. The offense has been punchless all season. There was a mild quarterback controversy that segments of the fan base still can’t get over. Mac Jones cussing at teammates became a national storyline. Special teams have been uncharacteristically subpar.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown says rim delay was handled ‘poorly’ due to lack of communication
With the Celtics trying to put together a comeback against the red-hot Nuggets, they thought they picked up some pieces of momentum. But both teams were forced to come to an abrupt halt midway through the fourth quarter. Robert Williams III’s dunk with 8:06 left in the game resulted in...
Springfield native Christian Wilkins ‘takes pride’ in representing WMass. vs. Patriots
FOXBOROUGH — Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins marked the fourth time Christian Wilkins has played in his home state since his rookie year in 2019. The Springfield native’s homecoming this year didn’t go as planned, with the Dolphins losing to the Patriots, 23-21....
Celtics vs. Nuggets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will look to sweep the season series against the Nuggets as they kick off a four-game road trip in Denver on Sunday night. Boston may be without Rob Williams who was a late addition to the injury report due to illness as the team goes for its fifth consecutive victory. If Williams is unavailable, look for Luke Kornet or Blake Griffin to see some minutes in his place off the bench against the Celtics attempt to contain the NBA’s reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets will be aiming for their eighth consecutive home win overall as they attempt to avenge a blowout loss to Boston at TD Garden in November. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is also expected to be back available after missing the Celtics’ last two games with an eye injury.
NHL Winter Classic 2023: Free live stream, TV, how to watch Bruins vs. Penguins at Fenway
On Monday afternoon, the NHL-leading Bruins play Sidney Crosby, the best player of his generation at Fenway Park. There’s a lot to see in a unique setting as the NHL’s annual outdoor game is back at Fenway Park. Monday’s game will air on TV via TNT. Fans can...
What Celtics’ Jayson Tatum said about delay against Nuggets: ‘It was weird’
Nobody on either the Celtics or Nuggets likely expected their delay in Sunday’s game to start garnering some attention. The rim the C’s were shooting on was crooked, which led to the stoppage as Ball Arena workers in Denver quickly got to work to fix the issue. But...
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla returns to sideline after 2-game absence
Joe Mazzulla’s officially back on the sideline for the Celtics as they take on the Nuggets on Sunday after missing the past two games. Mazzulla sat out because of corneal abrasions after he took a hit to the face during a recent pickup game. But now, Mazzulla will be...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0