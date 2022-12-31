ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Southwick, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Southwick, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Hampshire Regional High School basketball team will have a game with Southwick Regional School on January 02, 2023, 14:30:00.
MassLive.com

UMass men’s basketball falls at St. Bonaventure in A-10 opener

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team dropped its Atlantic 10 opener on the road at St. Bonaventure 83-64 on Saturday afternoon. Isaac Kante posted his first double-double at UMass with 12 points and a season-high 10 rebounds as part of four Minutemen (9-4 Overall, 0-1 Atlantic 10) in double figures.
New York Post

Boy, 16, facing assault charge for ‘vicious attack’ on ref at high school basketball game

A high school basketball player allegedly sucker punched a referee during a game in what was described by authorities as a “vicious attack.” The 16-year-old athlete at Excel High School in South Boston had been playing in a game in Cohasset, Mass., on Wednesday when he reportedly pounced on the ref, causing the game to be immediately cancelled, WCVB reported. Photographer Dan Leahy witnessed the incident and described it in harrowing detail in an interview with Boston 25 News. “Out of my peripheral I see a South Boston player coming over to the baseline, I assumed to take the ball...
techlunchpail.com

Scouting Report on Virginia Tech QB Signee William Watson III

Over the coming months, we will be running a series of scouting report on the incoming class of high school signees for the Hokies which continues today with a look at three-star QB William Watson III out of Springfield, MA. Check out the other scouting report we have run to date below.
MassLive.com

Bruins, Penguins arrive at Winter Classic in vintage Red Sox, Pirates uniforms

BOSTON — They looked like they’d emerged from a cornfield not a bus on Ipswich Street. The Boston Bruins, who arrived in Peaky Blinders-style suits for the Winter Classic at Notre Dame promised more fun attire heading into this event, but kept it quiet until exiting their bus in vintage Boston Red Sox uniforms with 1915-era style caps, which are simpler versions of what the current Red Sox wear.
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Nuggets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will look to sweep the season series against the Nuggets as they kick off a four-game road trip in Denver on Sunday night. Boston may be without Rob Williams who was a late addition to the injury report due to illness as the team goes for its fifth consecutive victory. If Williams is unavailable, look for Luke Kornet or Blake Griffin to see some minutes in his place off the bench against the Celtics attempt to contain the NBA’s reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets will be aiming for their eighth consecutive home win overall as they attempt to avenge a blowout loss to Boston at TD Garden in November. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is also expected to be back available after missing the Celtics’ last two games with an eye injury.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

