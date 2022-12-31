Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
McCarthy scrambles for votes to be elected Speaker of the House
Republicans take control of the House on Tuesday. The first vote is to elect a new House speaker but Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., still doesn't have the majority of needed to win the gavel.
Despite minority gains, 2023 Florida Legislature remains overrepresented by white males
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared the state "where woke goes to die," yet the Republicans who control the Florida Legislature say they are widening their appeal, particularly among voters with Spanish-speaking ancestry. As a result, 20 of the 23 Hispanic lawmakers are now members of the GOP. And they say — truthfully...
Delaware Democrats consulting their attorney over political donations from FTX leader
One of Sam Bankman-Fried's colleagues at the now-bankrupt FTX donated $20,000 to Delaware Democrats last year — a contribution that is likely to gain scrutiny as investigations into the company and its leaders heat up. Nishad Singh, the cryptocurrency exchange's director of engineering, made the contribution on Oct. 17 to the Democratic State...
New York Times guest essay argues 'short people' better for the planet
Social media users ridiculed a New York Times guest essay that argued on Sunday that shorter people are better for the environment and to avoid damage from climate change.
Beijing threatens to respond against virus measures
BEIJING — (AP) — Beijing is blasting testing requirements on passengers from China and threatening countermeasures against countries involved based on reciprocity. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Tuesday.
George Santos has to be trying out for the next Bud Light commercial, right?
This 25-year-old scene keeps running through my mind, that of a young man walking off an airplane and approaching the limo drivers holding the cardboard signs with the names of their arriving clients: Do you have Bud Light in your vehicle? Yes. ...
Comments / 0