Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Democrats consulting their attorney over political donations from FTX leader

One of Sam Bankman-Fried's colleagues at the now-bankrupt FTX donated $20,000 to Delaware Democrats last year — a contribution that is likely to gain scrutiny as investigations into the company and its leaders heat up. Nishad Singh, the cryptocurrency exchange's director of engineering, made the contribution on Oct. 17 to the Democratic State...
Action News Jax

Beijing threatens to respond against virus measures

BEIJING — (AP) — Beijing is blasting testing requirements on passengers from China and threatening countermeasures against countries involved based on reciprocity. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Tuesday.

