California State

counton2.com

California braces for more storms following Saturday’s flood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California residents are bracing for another round of powerful storms this week after flooding from a New Year’s Eve deluge killed one person, prompted the evacuation of more than 1,000 inmates in a county jail and washed away a section of a levee system that protects mostly rural farmland.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
counton2.com

Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.
CALIFORNIA STATE
counton2.com

2022: A Weather Wrap!

As the new year begins, let’s take a look back at the significant weather events that happened in the lowcountry this past year!. 2022 started off with an ice event in January. The weekend of January 21st had low temperatures within the teens and wind chills below that! A cold air mass associated with an arctic high pressure moved into the Lowcountry ahead of a mid-level trough and upper-level jet. All of this combined with freezing temperatures produced some freezing rain and ice accumulation. Ice accumulations led to hazardous road conditions, including dangerous conditions on the Ravenel Bridge, where ice began to break off suspension cables after daybreak causing them to crash down on the bridge.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Suspect in Idaho slayings not expected to fight extradition

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man facing first-degree murder charges in the slayings of four University of Idaho students last fall is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where he was captured at his parents home. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching...
MOSCOW, ID
counton2.com

Report: Lack of transportation main barrier for those looking for jobs in rural SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – We’re taking a closer look at South Carolina’s labor participation rate and some of the barriers to employment some South Carolinians are facing. According to data shared by the state Department of Employment and Workforce (SC DEW), South Carolina’s labor force participation rate is at about 56% despite experiencing record-low unemployment.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
counton2.com

COVID-19 in 2022: NC sees year of surges, declines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 2022 was a year of massive peaks and deep valleys in COVID-19. The omicron surge to start the year pushed case counts to record levels — with the state averaging more than 33,000 cases per day at the peak in mid-January. Those numbers fell...
counton2.com

Dunleavy’s Pub hosts annual Polar Plunge

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of people braved the cold ocean temperatures on Sunday morning for the 28th annual Dunleavy’s Pub polar plunge. The dip into the ice-cold Atlantic raises money to support SC Special Olympics each year. Over half a million dollars has been raised...
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
counton2.com

State, universities combine efforts to battle addiction

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Battling addiction and abuse together is the goal of a new collaboration between the state of South Carolina and its three research universities. Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) Director Sara Goldsby on Thursday announced the South Carolina Center of Excellence in Addiction.
CLEMSON, SC

