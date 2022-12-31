Read full article on original website
California braces for more storms following Saturday’s flood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California residents are bracing for another round of powerful storms this week after flooding from a New Year’s Eve deluge killed one person, prompted the evacuation of more than 1,000 inmates in a county jail and washed away a section of a levee system that protects mostly rural farmland.
Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.
2022: A Weather Wrap!
As the new year begins, let’s take a look back at the significant weather events that happened in the lowcountry this past year!. 2022 started off with an ice event in January. The weekend of January 21st had low temperatures within the teens and wind chills below that! A cold air mass associated with an arctic high pressure moved into the Lowcountry ahead of a mid-level trough and upper-level jet. All of this combined with freezing temperatures produced some freezing rain and ice accumulation. Ice accumulations led to hazardous road conditions, including dangerous conditions on the Ravenel Bridge, where ice began to break off suspension cables after daybreak causing them to crash down on the bridge.
Suspect in Idaho slayings not expected to fight extradition
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man facing first-degree murder charges in the slayings of four University of Idaho students last fall is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where he was captured at his parents home. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching...
Report: Lack of transportation main barrier for those looking for jobs in rural SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – We’re taking a closer look at South Carolina’s labor participation rate and some of the barriers to employment some South Carolinians are facing. According to data shared by the state Department of Employment and Workforce (SC DEW), South Carolina’s labor force participation rate is at about 56% despite experiencing record-low unemployment.
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states.
COVID-19 in 2022: NC sees year of surges, declines
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 2022 was a year of massive peaks and deep valleys in COVID-19. The omicron surge to start the year pushed case counts to record levels — with the state averaging more than 33,000 cases per day at the peak in mid-January. Those numbers fell...
Dunleavy’s Pub hosts annual Polar Plunge
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of people braved the cold ocean temperatures on Sunday morning for the 28th annual Dunleavy’s Pub polar plunge. The dip into the ice-cold Atlantic raises money to support SC Special Olympics each year. Over half a million dollars has been raised...
NC man becomes first 2023 Powerball Millionaire in Times Square New Year’s drawing
SPINDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man rang in 2023 on a high note. Gary Krigbaum, of Spindale, won $1 million, becoming the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. CBS 17 shared his story weeks before the big win. The big win happened when his name was chosen...
State, universities combine efforts to battle addiction
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Battling addiction and abuse together is the goal of a new collaboration between the state of South Carolina and its three research universities. Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) Director Sara Goldsby on Thursday announced the South Carolina Center of Excellence in Addiction.
