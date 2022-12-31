Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dead at 27
YouTube powerhouse Keenan Cahill, famous for his lip-synch videos with celebrities, has died. Keenan's manager, David Graham, tells TMZ ... Keenan had open heart surgery on Dec. 15 but there were complications from the procedure and he was put on life support. We're told Keenan died Thursday afternoon in a Chicago hospital after being taken off life support.
Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss’ Wife Breaks Silence on Ellen DeGeneres Star’s Death by Suicide
Allison Holker sadly confirmed her husband’s death, calling Twitch Boss “the backbone of our family.”. The 40-year-old Boss died Wednesday. Police say it appears he died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound. Holker. like Twitch, a fellow dancer, released this statement:. “It is with the heaviest of hearts...
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
New Details Emerge After Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Revealed
New details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death have emerged. According to her death certificate, the actress passed away at her home in Clearwater, Florida, and her family chose to have her cremated. The certificate, which was obtained by US Weekly, came a few weeks after Alley’s children, True and Lillie...
Complex
Gangsta Boo Dead at 43
Gangsta Boo has passed away at the age of 43, FOX 13 Memphis reports. Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was found dead late Sunday afternoon. Details surrounding her death are unclear. DJ Paul seemingly confirmed the passing of the former Three 6 Mafia member when he shared a photo of...
Paris Jackson takes siblings Blanket and Prince to snowboard in Tahoe
Michael Jackson’s kids took a family trip to enjoy the snow! Siblings Paris, Prince Michael Jackson II, better known as Blanket, and Prince Jackson were spotted on a rare sighting together as they hit the trails with a snowmobile tour company in Tahoe Vista, California. Paris was...
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery
Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner's "Ridicule" Dylan Mulvaney is keeping fans in the loop on her post-surgery recovery. The TikTok star and trans activist provided an update on how she is doing post going under the knife for facial feminization surgery. "I'm really, I'm doing well," Dylan...
soaphub.com
Joshua Benard, Son Of GH Star Maurice Benard, Suffers Medical Crisis
Joshua Benard has checked into General Hospital as college student Adam. Now, the young actor has checked into a real emergency room after suffering a painful injury to his back. Joshua Benard Reports He Broke His Back. “I just broke my back,” Joshua Benard posted on Twitter. Understandably, he’s in...
Wedding guests share a jaw-dropping bridesmaid entrance and people are all saying the same thing
WEDDING guests can be difficult to entertain, so to make one couple's special day unforgettable a group of bridesmaids came up with a jaw-dropping entrance. Rocking stunning pink dresses, the five women were patiently waiting behind a massive door ready to show off the impressive choreography. With Let's Get Loud...
Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video
Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
Foo Fighters confirms band will be ‘different’ after Taylor Hawkins death, but vows to see fans ‘soon’
Foo Fighters is vowing to see fans again “soon,” according to a New Year’s Eve message posted to the group’s social media channels.
Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, dies at 43
Lola "Gangsta Boo'' Mitchell was found dead Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee, her hometown at the age of 43. The cause of death has not been released.
Dave Grohl Joins Billie Eilish Onstage to Duet Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’ for Taylor Hawkins
At her headlining show at The Forum in Los Angeles, pop star Billie Eilish invited Dave Grohl onstage to perform an acoustic duet of Foo Fighters hit song "My Hero" in tribute to late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Eilish is in the midst of her "Happier Than Ever" tour in support...
Miley Cyrus fans spot ‘shady’ release date of new single
Miley Cyrus fans have pointed out the “shady” timing of the artist’s forthcoming single.Before celebrating the new year, the 30-year-old pop star surprised fans by announcing the release of her new song, titled “Flowers”. Cyrus even shared a teaser of the track on social media, writing in the Instagram caption: “New year, new Miley, new single. Flowers January 13.”In the short snippet, Cyrus can be heard singing the lyrics, “I can love me better than you can.”The single will be released on 13 January, which also happens to be the same day as Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Although...
’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Tell-All Exclusive Preview: Jovi Calls Andrei His ‘Biggest Enemy’
The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all is going to be a game-changer. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 1 episode, things get heated between Jovi and Andrei at the bar. Jovi snaps at Andrei and accuses him of “using Libby’s family, manipulating the whole family, turning everybody against each other. You’re trying to pick a fight with everybody in the family.”
Ice-T Reacts To Backlash Of Daughter’s Playful Twerk Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin defended their parenting from social media critics of their 7-year-old daughter dancing with family on Christmas. The post Ice-T Reacts To Backlash Of Daughter’s Playful Twerk Video appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
KRQE News 13
WATCH: “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023”
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown to 2023 has begun! KLAS-TV is hosting the “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023”, a live New Year’s Eve special starting at 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 p.m. PST. The New Year’s Eve special will be hosted by two-time Emmy nominee, comedian,...
90 Day Fiance’s Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s Family Album With 3 Kids
The Brovarnik bunch! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are the proud parents of three — and they are always keeping fans updated on their self-proclaimed family chaos. “It’s chaotic,” Loren exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2022 about becoming a mother of three after welcoming daughter Ariel that September. “Some people, like, […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Tori Roloff Says Time on Little People, Big World is "Coming to a Close"
It sounds, very much, like we’re nearing the beginning of the end for Tori Roloff on television. On December 27, the veteran Little People, Big World cast members took part in a Q&A session with her Instagram Stories fan base. At one point, Roloff was asked share her “favorite...
Comments / 0