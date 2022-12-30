Read full article on original website
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
Great Pyrenees Attacks Pack of Coyotes to Protect Animals on Georgia Farm: 'Not a Normal Dog'
The 21-month-old, 85-pound dog named Casper decided to take on a pack of 11 coyotes — killing eight of the animals — and suffered injuries to his tail and ears during the incident A Great Pyrenees dog is recovering after killing eight coyotes in Georgia when the animals threatened sheep on his farm. At just 21 months old, the 85-pound dog's protective instincts kicked in last month, according to his owner. "It was chaos," John Wierwille, 55, told The Washington Post about his dog, Casper. "It was not how...
Raul ¨Roy¨ Benavidez, the Green Beret that would not die and survived 6 hours in hell, rescuing fallen teammates
Raul ¨Roy¨ Perez Benavidez was born in Cuero, Texas August 5, 1935. When he was a young boy, he was orphaned. His father, Salvador Benavidez, Jr, died of Tuberculosis when he was two years old, and his mother, Teresa Perez, died five years later.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Big Thicket National Preserve asking for help in removing exotic, non-native deer species
KOUNTZE, Texas — The Big Thicket National Preserve is asking for the Southeast Texas community's help in removing an exotic deer species. The national preserve is allowing hunters who already have a Big Sandy Creek Unit hunting permit to dispatch any Axis deer they find. This is due to an unexpected introduction of the exotic species, according to a Big Thicket National Preserve release.
Missouri's 50-year-old urban legend of the stalking creature known as Momo
Louisiana, Missouri (2018).Photo byPaul Sableman, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Urban legends are stories that are intended to scare, shock, or entertain by presenting a situation as true. They have been shared for centuries and have no official standards of truth. It is up to you to decide whether an urban legend is true or not based on your own research, experience, and common sense.
petguide.com
Best Horses for Trail Riding
For avid horse riders, it is not all about competing and shuffling through different equestrian competitions. Sure, you can excel at barrel riding, obstacle courses, racing, and even dressage – but there is also a less competitive, calmer side of horse riding to explore. When you want to feel one with nature and deepen the bond between you and your horse, trail riding is the thing to do. Just brave the wilds, explore the trails, and see what your mount is truly capable of. Trail riding is a popular equine activity, and can last from just a few hours up to several days and weeks. Of course, trail riding can have a competitive side as well – if that’s your cup of tea. Either way, you will need a special mount in order to succeed: a horse that is sure-footed, hardy, and able to tackle any type of terrain. This list of the 10 best horses for trail riding will certainly help you in your selection – read on to find a perfect match!
natureworldnews.com
15-Foot Crocodile Turns Into Cranky Dental Patient When Muscle Relaxer Wears Off — Australia
A 15-foot-tall giant crocodile was captured on camera becoming cranky while having dental work done at his Australian home. According to experts, the muscle relaxer wore off. Three of the teeth on Elvis, a large saltwater crocodile housed at the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales, were growing in the wrong direction and developing an abscess. According to Billy Collett, the park operations manager, the croc was not pleased when keepers restrained the reptile to remove them. During the procedure, the enormous reptile awoke and started shaking his head.
Birdwatching in Arizona: A guide to spotting hummingbirds in 2023
Birdwatching in Arizona is a wonderful way to explore the state’s unique, diverse habitats and observe some of its most beautiful feathered inhabitants. Arizona is home to a variety of hummingbirds and offers an excellent opportunity for birdwatchers to view these tiny birds year-round. From the Sonoran Desert to the sky islands of the Chiricahua Mountains, Arizona’s hummingbirds are a joy to behold. Here are just a few of several hummingbirds you can sight in Arizona throughout the year.
