Fort Worth, TX

iheart.com

Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's

A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
ROYSE CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Truck Crashes Into Fort Worth Home, Suspects Leave Scene

A loud noise woke up Michael Garcia and his girlfriend Savannah Boggs early Sunday. However, it was not due to New Year's Eve celebrations. "Roughly between 2:30 and 3 o'clock, my girlfriend and I had just gotten home from a party," Garcia said. "We had just fallen asleep. The next thing I know is I hear crashing noises."
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth overnight. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on Barclay Avenue, which is a few blocks south of Carter Riverside High School. Detectives believe the victim and suspect had an ongoing argument. The victim allegedly showed...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Family mourns man killed trying to stop robbery at Dallas gas station

DALLAS - Dallas police have a murder suspect in custody who they say killed a bystander and injured a store clerk when the two men tried to stop a robbery. Police say 18-year-old Kauren Mayo is the gunman who fatally shot 41-year-old Martin Noguez and wounded the store clerk. PREVIOUS...
DALLAS, TX
dfwscanner.net

Carjacker shot at north Dallas shopping center

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Inwood Village shopping center. At around 6:30pm Friday evening, Dallas police officers were dispatched to a shooting near the Trader Joe’s at 5550 W. Lovers Lane. Authorities say a suspect was shot by a bystander...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred.  Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.  
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver Killed, Passenger Critical in Street Racing Crash Along I-30, Man Arrested

A man was killed and another was critically injured in a street racing crash along Interstate 30 in Arlington Sunday afternoon. An uninjured driver was also arrested. Arlington Police told NBC 5 Monday morning that two vehicles were apparently racing westbound along I-30 near Fielder Road at about 5:15 p.m. when one of the drivers lost control of his car and crashed into a creek.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting in Deep Ellum leaves two people seriously hurt

DALLAS - Dallas police said two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Deep Ellum early Saturday morning. Police believe a fight broke out between two groups of men just before 2 a.m. in the area of Main Street and North Crowdus Street. One of...
DALLAS, TX

