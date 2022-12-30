Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
Suspected mastermind of North Texas burglary ring now under indictment for murder
18-year old Joey Jarvis of Dallas is accused of five felonies, including murder, for taking part in a series of burglaries, getting into a chase with Garland police, then crashing and killing a 16-year old passenger.
fox4news.com
Shootout outside Fort Worth shopping center after hit-and-run leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two drivers got into a shootout after a hit-and-run crash in Fort Worth, and of them was killed. Police say the other driver was detained at the scene Tuesday afternoon by Dick's Sporting Goods at Alliance Town Center at I-35W and Heritage Trace Parkway. Police will...
Man gunned down in Fort Worth, killer is still on the run
A man is dead in Fort Worth and the gunman who killed him is still on the run. On New Year’s morning, the victim was shot at an address on Barclay Avenue near Belknap and Sylvania.
iheart.com
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Truck Crashes Into Fort Worth Home, Suspects Leave Scene
A loud noise woke up Michael Garcia and his girlfriend Savannah Boggs early Sunday. However, it was not due to New Year's Eve celebrations. "Roughly between 2:30 and 3 o'clock, my girlfriend and I had just gotten home from a party," Garcia said. "We had just fallen asleep. The next thing I know is I hear crashing noises."
Victim in Fort Worth struck by bullet fired during NYE celebrations
One person is recovering after being struck by a falling bullet in Fort Worth on New Years Eve. Just a few minutes past midnight, the victim was hit by a round that fell out of the sky on Bright Street
fox4news.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth overnight. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on Barclay Avenue, which is a few blocks south of Carter Riverside High School. Detectives believe the victim and suspect had an ongoing argument. The victim allegedly showed...
fox4news.com
Family: 8-year-old North Texas boy was temporarily living with grandfather who allegedly stabbed him to death
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Child Protective Services says they are investigating the stabbing death of an 8-year-old child where the suspect is the boy's own grandfather. The agency says that they do not have any history with the family. The boy's great-grandmother Linda Hubbard drove down from Missouri after learning...
fox4news.com
Family mourns man killed trying to stop robbery at Dallas gas station
DALLAS - Dallas police have a murder suspect in custody who they say killed a bystander and injured a store clerk when the two men tried to stop a robbery. Police say 18-year-old Kauren Mayo is the gunman who fatally shot 41-year-old Martin Noguez and wounded the store clerk. PREVIOUS...
Woman, man dead in Buckner Terrace murder-suicide on New Years Eve
A man and a woman are dead from a murder-suicide shooting on New Years Eve. Felipe Gonzalez-Espino and Martha Sanchez-Lopez were found dead inside a home on Claremont Drive
Walmart employee shot during carjacking attempt on New Year's Eve, Waxahachie police say
WAXAHACHIE, Texas — An employee at a Walmart in Waxahachie is recovering after being shot during a carjacking attempt on Saturday evening, police said. Police said they responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. at the Walmart and found the 18-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to police,...
dfwscanner.net
Carjacker shot at north Dallas shopping center
The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Inwood Village shopping center. At around 6:30pm Friday evening, Dallas police officers were dispatched to a shooting near the Trader Joe’s at 5550 W. Lovers Lane. Authorities say a suspect was shot by a bystander...
34-year-old cold case of murdered woman in Dallas County, Texas remains unsolved
On October 30, 1988, the body of a woman was found not far from Fairway Avenue in Dallas, Texas. She'd been strangled to death and left face down in a creek bed. By the time she was discovered, Fairway Jane Doe had been deceased for fifteen days.
Dallas police arrest suspect in Emerald St. murder
Dallas police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting last week. Officers were called out to a reported robbery at a business in the 11,300 block of Emerald Street late Thursday night just west of I-35E.
1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred. Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.
Police: 12-year-old hit by celebratory gunfire in Arlington
Arlington police announced Sunday that a 12 year old, hit by celebratory gunfire on New Years Eve, should make a complete recovery. Officers said they were called out to a home in the 200 block of Roberts Circle
fox4news.com
One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Killed, Passenger Critical in Street Racing Crash Along I-30, Man Arrested
A man was killed and another was critically injured in a street racing crash along Interstate 30 in Arlington Sunday afternoon. An uninjured driver was also arrested. Arlington Police told NBC 5 Monday morning that two vehicles were apparently racing westbound along I-30 near Fielder Road at about 5:15 p.m. when one of the drivers lost control of his car and crashed into a creek.
fox4news.com
Shooting in Deep Ellum leaves two people seriously hurt
DALLAS - Dallas police said two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Deep Ellum early Saturday morning. Police believe a fight broke out between two groups of men just before 2 a.m. in the area of Main Street and North Crowdus Street. One of...
