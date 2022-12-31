ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

DraftKings Ohio promo code delivers $200 sign-up bonus for OH

Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Legal sports betting has hit the Buckeye State at long last, and just in time for a huge Monday of NFL and CFB...
OHIO STATE
PennLive.com

Eagles have one more chance to prove they’re as good as they think they are. They can’t afford to blow it | Opinion

Haason Reddick was the last player left in a stone quiet Eagles locker room late Sunday afternoon, but the deliberate manner in which he dressed himself suggested that his body might pierce the silence by creaking, like a collection of old hinges, as he moved. Pulling on a pair ... of black pants ... one leg at a time ... flinching ... as he reached ... to slip his left arm into a leather jacket ... sliding ... his wallet ... into ... his back pocket.
WASHINGTON, PA
PennLive.com

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni all but says it: Jalen Hurts will play against Giants

PHILADELPHIA — Help is on the way. Now that the Eagles have blown two chances to clinch the NFC’s top seed, a first-round bye in the playoffs and home-field advantage throughout the postseason — not to mention a chance to rest their nicked-up starters — head coach Nick Sirianni all but said Sunday that starting quarterback Jalen Hurts will be back for next Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

BetMGM Ohio registration deal: $1,000 offer for new users

Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our BetMGM Ohio promo code, sports fans in Ohio looking to place a wager on any game this month can obtain $1,000...
OHIO STATE
PennLive.com

I-81 North closed after police chase ends in central Pa. crash

The northbound side of I-81 was closed Monday evening near Chambersburg after Pennsylvania State Police said a vehicle that was fleeing state troopers flipped over. According to a statement from PSP, troopers were alerted just after 6 p.m. to reports of a vehicle involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. Troopers subsequently located the vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed” northbound on I-81 around mile marker 20, according to PSP.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy