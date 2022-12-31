ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz's ankle injury 'better than anticipated'

By Todd Archer
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18cUWR_0jzF9xWd00

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys believed they dodged a potential season-ending injury to starting center Tyler Biadasz in Thursday's win against the Tennessee Titans .

Biadasz suffered a high right ankle sprain when he was rolled up on the final play of the third quarter and will miss next week's regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders , according to a source, but could be ready to go for the wild-card round of the playoffs.

"It's better than we anticipated," coach Mike McCarthy said, adding he did not have a set time frame for Biadasz's return. Biadasz will begin rehab on Saturday after undergoing an MRI on Friday.

His absence led to a three-player shuffle on the offensive line against the Titans. Connor McGovern moved to center from left guard, rookie Tyler Smith moved from left tackle to left guard and veteran Jason Peters moved to left tackle.

Three weeks ago, the Cowboys had to alter their line when right tackle Terence Steele suffered tears in his anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee, but they had veteran Pro Bowler Tyron Smith , who was returning from a torn hamstring, ready to play right tackle.

"We've been working all these different combinations for a reason, so that's the realm we're in," McCarthy said. "We're not in the just playing with five and that's been our challenge. So I think the way we ended the game worked out well for us, so that's definitely what we'll look at as the starting point, but we got to make sure we got eight offensive linemen ready to go for Washington."

McGovern played a handful of snaps at center earlier this season. He last played the position full-time in 2017 at Penn State. He said his first issue Thursday was making sure his right hand was dry to help with the exchanges. During the practice week, he gets a few snaps with Dak Prescott .

"Felt like getting on a bike again," McGovern said.

McCarthy had not reviewed the game before a conference call with reporters but felt in-game there were no issues with the snaps or calling of the defensive fronts.

Peters, 40, has not played more than 27 snaps in a game this season, but McCarthy is not worried about having to use the veteran on a full-time basis at tackle.

"I think he's ready to go a full game," McCarthy said of Peters, who joined the roster not long after Tyron Smith suffered his injury during training camp. "I think just the way he's come in here and we've been very conscientious about workload capacity and workload even during the course of the practice week. And Jason, he's an old-school pro. He's downstairs right now. So he puts in a lot of extra time. He knows what it takes to get ready. And it's that time of year too."

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Wants Young Quarterback To Retire

Scary details have emerged from the concussion situation with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. According to a report, Tagovailoa was unable to remember some of his decisions in the Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. "@JayGlazer adds that on Monday, when coach Mike McDaniel asked Tua why did he...
Yardbarker

Cowboys in Playoffs to 'Welcome Back' 3 Starters?

JAN 2 WELCOME BACK! “YIt might be a little premature and it might be a little optimistic, but the Dallas Cowboys have an injury-related plan for the playoffs. It's a "Welcome Back!'' plan. "We’ll be welcoming back three really good football players,'' COO Stephen Jones said on Monday in...
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL Quarterback Was Booed Off The Field On Sunday

The Washington Commanders began Week 17 with a simple formula: Win their two remaining games and they're in the playoffs. But the Commanders' QB hasn't been playing well enough to make that a reality and the fans let him know it. Late in today's game against the Cleveland Browns, Commanders...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?

Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Football World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired

Texas fell to Washington in the Alamo Bowl earlier this week, losing 27-20. During the game, a shot of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian went viral on social media. While Sarkisian has recruited well - No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning is coming in next season - the results on the field have not been there for the Longhorns.
AUSTIN, TX
ems1.com

NFL player collapses mid-game, receives CPR, ambulance rushed on field

CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during the Monday Night Football game, Sporting News reported. After Hamlin received medical attention and CPR, he was transported off the field in an ambulance. While the NFL initially signaled the game would...
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake

A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
GEORGIA STATE
ESPN

ESPN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy