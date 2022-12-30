ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 18

Bob Miller
3d ago

Have any of the Nationally Syndicated Reporter’s talked about the possibility Foreign Aid to Ukraine might have been Laundered through FTX to benefit bipartisan Campaign Contributions?

Reply(3)
24
Randy
3d ago

That dinner should be illegal. All dinners, lunches, breakfasts, snacks coffee anything given to any government worker should be illegal. Where does the corruption end and this Freid guy is still moving assets around we are doomed.

Reply(1)
18
Billie Herrod
3d ago

Our Government left another financial option wide open for deception and theft by not developing any guide lines to be used when trading in crypto. Theft was so easy and hard to trace, because there were no guidelines to follow. This lack of leadership has happened if the field of drones, technology, crypto and other technologies popping up on our horizon, where is our Government???

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
TheStreet

FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.

Comments / 0

Community Policy