Have any of the Nationally Syndicated Reporter’s talked about the possibility Foreign Aid to Ukraine might have been Laundered through FTX to benefit bipartisan Campaign Contributions?
That dinner should be illegal. All dinners, lunches, breakfasts, snacks coffee anything given to any government worker should be illegal. Where does the corruption end and this Freid guy is still moving assets around we are doomed.
Our Government left another financial option wide open for deception and theft by not developing any guide lines to be used when trading in crypto. Theft was so easy and hard to trace, because there were no guidelines to follow. This lack of leadership has happened if the field of drones, technology, crypto and other technologies popping up on our horizon, where is our Government???
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 18