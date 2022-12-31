Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVQ
3 people injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The city of Lexington ended 2022 with 44 homicides and rang in the new year with yet another shooting. Lexington police say at 3:13 a.m. on January 1st, officers were called to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. When...
fox56news.com
3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
WTVQ
UPDATE: Victim identified in triple shooting on Bradley Court in Lexington
UPDATE: (12/31/22) LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim who died at the scene, as 21-year-old Tyron Shaw of Lexington. LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say three people were found shot on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Bradley Court around 7:20 p.m. Friday.
fox56news.com
2 pounds of meth seized after traffic stop in Frankfort, 1 man arrested
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A central Kentucky man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Monday. Kentucky State Police said 33-year-old Jarod Nicely, of Menifee County, was pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle led troopers to find two pounds of meth in his vehicle. Nicely...
WKYT 27
Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
lakercountry.com
Second escaped Casey County inmate apprehended
The second inmate that escaped from the Casey County Jail in December has been apprehended, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. Angela Mason and Chasity Burton escaped from the Casey County Jail in the early morning hours of Dec. 1, and Mason was apprehended less than 48 hours after the escape.
wbontv.com
Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest
Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
linknky.com
Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday
The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
k105.com
Elizabethtown man found murdered in Marion Co.
An Elizabethtown man has been murdered in Marion County. Kentucky State Police said that last Friday evening, troopers received a missing person complaint after 56-year-old Kevin T. Elder, of Elizabethtown, disappeared. His family had been searching for him since the previous day. Elder was last seen in the Raywick community...
WKYT 27
Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a shooting in Georgetown. According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called late Wednesday night to a home in the 300 block of Young Street for a call about someone having been shot. When...
fox56news.com
15-year-old missing in Laurel County
A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. Lexington group, restaurant partner to fight human trafficking. January is human trafficking prevention month and a Lexington organization is partnering with a restaurant to fight human...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana student safely returned after being taken from school playground by woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott County School officials say a woman took a child from the Austin Elementary playground on Monday, but police quickly returned the student within minutes. According to a letter sent home to parents from Principal Beverly Turner and Assistant Principal Sherry Fugate, a woman came onto...
fox56news.com
Finding closure in justice for the family of a 2021 Lexington murder victim
Deonte Carter, who was already in jail for the 2022 homicide of Kobby Martin has now been charged in the 2021 murder. Finding closure in justice for the family of a 2021 …. Deonte Carter, who was already in jail for the 2022 homicide of Kobby Martin has now been charged in the 2021 murder.
fox56news.com
Man already in custody for murder now charged in 2021 Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been charged in connection to a murder that occurred more than a year ago. The Lexington Police Department said 25-year-old Deonte Carter was charged with murder on Dec. 27, 2022, for the homicide of Devon Sandusky, which took place on Dec. 17, 2021.
WKYT 27
Man killed in late-night fire
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
fox56news.com
Lexington police offer New Year’s Eve safety tips
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – The New Year is almost here! With the warmer weather and no pandemic restrictions, many are expected to be out and about in Lexington to ring in the New Year. The Lexington Police Department is ready with officers on the ground to keep the...
wdrb.com
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
WKYT 27
Lexington police increasing patrols on New Years’ Eve in anticipation of drunk drivers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people will be celebrating the new year on Saturday. In Lexington, police are making sure the roads are safe. They are increasing patrols and looking out for impaired drivers. It’s supposed to be the happiest time of the year, but it only takes a...
WKYT 27
Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
kentuckytoday.com
Man in custody for one homicide charged with murder of another man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Lexington Police announced Wednesday a man already being held at the Fayette County Detention Center for one homicide case has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man that occurred a year ago. Police say Deonte Carter, 25, is charged with murder...
Comments / 8