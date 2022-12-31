ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

3 people injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The city of Lexington ended 2022 with 44 homicides and rang in the new year with yet another shooting. Lexington police say at 3:13 a.m. on January 1st, officers were called to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. When...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Second escaped Casey County inmate apprehended

The second inmate that escaped from the Casey County Jail in December has been apprehended, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. Angela Mason and Chasity Burton escaped from the Casey County Jail in the early morning hours of Dec. 1, and Mason was apprehended less than 48 hours after the escape.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest

Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
RICHMOND, KY
linknky.com

Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday

The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Elizabethtown man found murdered in Marion Co.

An Elizabethtown man has been murdered in Marion County. Kentucky State Police said that last Friday evening, troopers received a missing person complaint after 56-year-old Kevin T. Elder, of Elizabethtown, disappeared. His family had been searching for him since the previous day. Elder was last seen in the Raywick community...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a shooting in Georgetown. According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called late Wednesday night to a home in the 300 block of Young Street for a call about someone having been shot. When...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

15-year-old missing in Laurel County

A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. Lexington group, restaurant partner to fight human trafficking. January is human trafficking prevention month and a Lexington organization is partnering with a restaurant to fight human...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man killed in late-night fire

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police offer New Year’s Eve safety tips

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – The New Year is almost here! With the warmer weather and no pandemic restrictions, many are expected to be out and about in Lexington to ring in the New Year. The Lexington Police Department is ready with officers on the ground to keep the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Man in custody for one homicide charged with murder of another man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Lexington Police announced Wednesday a man already being held at the Fayette County Detention Center for one homicide case has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man that occurred a year ago. Police say Deonte Carter, 25, is charged with murder...
LEXINGTON, KY

