Fire dog Halligan helps raise over 5,000 pounds in pet food

WESTON, W.Va. – The Weston Volunteer Fire Department’s firedog, Halligan, held his seventh annual food drive that started around Black Friday and ended on the day before Christmas Eve.

About seven and a half years ago, the Weston VFD decided to get a dalmatian fire-dog named Halligan. Deputy chief, Keith Talbert Jr. said that the community outreach they received after bringing Halligan home to the station was way more than expected. They decided to give back using the fire-dog by doing an annual drive for the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility.

Over the past seven years, Halligan and the VFD have helped raise over 3,600 pounds of dry dog food and 1,700 pounds of dry cat food. This is not including the 600 cans of wet dog food and 1,000 cans of wet cat food, along with a ton of other items.

This year’s totals are:

Dry cat food – 195 lbs.

Wet cat food – 22 cans

Dry dog food – 295 lbs.

Wet dog food – 6 cans

Non clumping cat litter – 100 lbs.

Dog bones – 23 lbs.

Cat treats – 1 bag

Dog treats – 4 bags

Cat toys – 4

Dog toys – 13

Food bowls – 6

Cat collar – 1

Dog collasrs – 38

Dog leashes – 39

Dog coats – 2

Monetary donations for spaying and neutering

The deputy chief dropping off all the donations to the Animal Control Facility (Courtesy: Weston Volunteer Fire Department)

All of the items that were donated this year were taken to the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control facility on the day after Christmas. Usually, the VFD would take the donations on Christmas Eve, but due to having an emergency on the day of, they had to wait until Dec. 26.

The deputy chief said that he feels a lot of people tend to forget about animals during the holidays. Having a dalmatian and seeing how many people love to go see him, Talbert feels great with how may donations Halligan has helped bring in for others like him. Talbert mentioned how heartwarming it is to have this drive every year. However, it is also saddening. He said, “now Halligan, he’s eight years old. He’s getting older. He – kinda see the end coming, at some point soon, so it’s saddening, you know, to think that it may only have one or two more years. But, we’ll continue it till, until he is no longer here.”

Talbert Jr. added that the volunteer fire department would still continue the drive even after Halligan passes on, but they would change it around a bit to be in his memory. Halligan will be holding his eighth annual drive again next year, starting in November. You can find updates here until then.

