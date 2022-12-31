Read full article on original website
Jordan Faison Set for Two-Sport Career at Notre Dame
Chris Finke did it. And so did Matt Salerno. Although his path to Notre Dame looks much different than the former walk-on slot receivers who earned substantial roles in South Bend, Jordan Faison is thrilled to be Irish and he’s hungry to compete with the receivers. Out of Gulliver...
WNDU
New face makes home debut in ND’s blowout of Boston College
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In just her second game with the team, Irish early enrollee Cass Prosper put up seven points and a game-high nine rebounds as No. 5 Notre Dame steamrolled its first opponent of the calendar year, Boston College, 85-48. Prosper joined Coach Niele Ivey at the postgame podium, along with fellow freshman KK Bransford, who tied for the team scoring lead with 17 points. Bransford was also 5-for-5 from the field.
In His Own Words: Five-Star QB Dante Moore and Notre Dame
SAN ANTONIO — At one point in his recruitment, there were strong indications that Detroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore was headed to play for the University of Notre Dame. There was talk of a silent commitment, an incredible visit to South Bend, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and head coach Marcus Freeman securing their top priority at the position, and then all that ended. Moore, a class of 2023 prospect currently at the All-American Bowl, eventually committed to Oregon, but later flipped to UCLA just before National Signing Day. It was a wild recruitment and then left a lot of unanswered questions for Fighting Irish fans.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: WR Braden Lenzy announces that he’s done with football
I realize this is a couple of days late, but I would be remiss if I didn’t post this on the site with a couple of thoughts. Notre Dame WR Braden Lenzy announced that he is done with football, and will begin to pursue his professional business career. Lenzy’s...
Brian Mason is FootballScoop Special Teams Coordinator of the Year
RELEASE: University of Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Mason has been named the 2022 FootballScoop Special Teams Coordinator of the Year, presented by AstroTurf and as voted by Mason’s peers and previous winners in the 15-year history of the honor. Notre Dame, with wins in six of its...
columbusnews-report.com
Amish country is setting for mystery thriller
Love to Read The book “All Good People Here” is set in Amish country just south and a few miles east of South Bend, Indiana— the home of the “Fighting Irish”/Notre Dame. This mystery/suspenseful thriller had me constantly guessing as to “who dunnit”. Just when I thought I knew who had kidnapped January Jacobs, another twist revealed that I was wrong. Author Ashley Flowers tells the story of a…
WNDU
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Nativity scene display tampered with in Indiana
Theora Ohaneson said it wasn’t so much that someone removed the baby Jesus from the nativity scene. It was where they put the baby Jesus. She told WSBT in South Bend this was rude and disrespectful.
WNDU
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
News Now Warsaw
Penguin Point stores in Warsaw remain open despite workers’ frustrations
WARSAW — The two Penguin Point restaurants in Warsaw remained open Friday night despite a few disgruntled workers including one who claimed all of the stores in the chain closed Friday. A former employee who quit Friday told local media that a walkout by employees led to the closure...
hometownnewsnow.com
Good Response to Dumpster Program
(La Porte, IN) - The dumpster program in the city of La Porte is over for the season. It will resume in the spring. The dumpsters are made available in the spring, summer and fall for residents to dispose of things like old furniture and mattresses. La Porte Code Enforcement...
WNDU
U93 holds annual New Year’s Eve pajama party
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Baby New Year is almost here, but before we ring in the New Year, Michiana is saying farewell to 2022 in a comfortable fashion. U93 held its fourth annual adult pajama party at the Century Center in downtown South Bend. 21-and-up guests were invited to...
WNDU
Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023
(WNDU) -As we welcome in 2023, we’re also welcoming in the first newborns of the year here in Michiana!. Beacon Health System says it delivered the first New Year’s baby in Michiana. Sean Daniel Miller came into the world at 12:51 a.m. at Elkhart General Hospital. First-time parents...
WNDU
2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the ball dropped at midnight, apparently so did gunshots in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says there were two shootings in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The first shooting is believed to have taken place around 12:15 a.m. in...
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
95.3 MNC
New pub could open in former church in Niles
A restaurant and pub could be opening in a building that was once home to a church. The owner of the Round Barn Winery wants to open the pub inside of Grace United Methodist church in Niles. The bar would feature pub-style fare, live music, and an outdoor beer garden...
hometownnewsnow.com
New Life Hoped for Old Firehouse
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte city planners are considering a proposal to renovate and repurpose and old fire station in town. The old firehouse at 910 State St., nestled comfortably next to the US 35 overpass, has recently been used as a senior center. But the building itself is a little elderly and needs rejuvenation.
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for December 30, 2022
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Kinyan Morris, Michael Whisenant, Jason Bryant, and Martel Williams. Kinyan Morris is wanted for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, residential entry, and strangulation. Michael Whisenant is wanted for parole violation for the original convictions of a handgun violation, possession of...
Michigan man fatally struck by car while trying to strap appliance on vehicle
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man was fatally struck by a car while he helped strap an appliance onto a vehicle on the side of the road, authorities said. Trevor Kyle Nelson, 18, of Edwardsburg, died when he was struck by a vehicle in LaGrange Township, MLive.com reported.
