One seriously injured after crash involving Metrobus
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that one person suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a Metrobus on Sunday. Police said that the crash happened on the 800 block of 2nd Street, Northwest around 5:26 p.m. They currently believe that an elderly man who was driving a car suffered a medical emergency and […]
Bay Net
Vehicle Fire In Scotland Under Investigation
SCOTLAND, Md. – On January 1, 2023 at approximately 9:37 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a vehicle fire in the 49900 block of Cornfield Harbor Road. Crews arrived on the scene and found an abandoned Mercedees-Benz fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly had the fire under control.
WJLA
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
WTOP
Stafford Co. deputies say Christmas fire was intentional
Stafford County deputies determined that a fire on Christmas in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was started intentionally and charged a man with arson, after he was seen fighting with a woman shortly before the fire. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to reports that a mobile home along the 600...
PHOTOS: No injuries after car crashes into home
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — A car crashed into a home in Lanham on Friday. Members of the Prince George’s County Fire Department were called to Finns Lane around 1:45 p.m. Officials said that two people were inside the home but nobody was injured. The homeowners said the car crashed into their living room. […]
mocoshow.com
Approximately 85 Firefighters Respond to 2nd Alarm Fire Sunday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire at the Glenmont Crossing Apartment complex on the 2300 block of Shorefield Rd, off of Georgia Avenue, a little before 6am on Sunday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, approximately 85 firefighters responded to the 2nd alarm...
WGMD Radio
Fatal Crash in Wicomico County Under Investigation
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle fatal collision that occurred last night on Bethel Road in Willards. A trooper from the Maryland State Police Barrack “E” arrived on the scene at around 8:30 and found that the driver, identified as Kevin Michael Lewis, was not breathing. Paramedics arrived and pronounced Lewis dead. According to the investigation, Lewis headed north on Bethel Road when for some reason, he drove off the road and collided with a utility pole before entering a field and crashing through a wooden crop irrigation structure. If anyone has any information that may assist in this investigation, please contact Deputy First Class E. Kolb at 410-548-4891.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
WTVR-TV
Police: 2 dead, 2 injured in Maryland domestic incident on New Year's Day
CLINTON, Md. — Two adults were found dead Sunday in what’s being described as a “domestic-related incident” in Maryland's Prince George's County, authorities said. A juvenile and a third adult were also injured. The county's police department said in a statement on Twitter that officers responded...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Shady Grove Metro station
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at the Shady Grove Metro station early yesterday morning. The assault was reported in the parking area of the station at 2:50 AM Sunday morning. Metro trains were scheduled to run until 2:00 AM Sunday morning for New Year's Eve celebrants.
Too Charged Up: North Beach Public Works Garage Damaged By Electric Vehicle 'Explosion'
An electric vehicle stored in the North Beach Public Works building in Calvert County led to an explosion and large fire that broke out late on Thursday afternoon. First responders from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department were alerted shortly before 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 by Calvert County Communications of an explosion at the building on 11th Street, according to officials with the agency.
Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Maryland Intersection During Rush Hour, State Police Say
Police say that a pedestrian was killed crossing a major intersection in Prince George's County on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Enterprise Road in Bowie, where there was a report of a pedestrian that had been struck in the roadway by a passing Hyundai.
30-year-old shot and killed in Charles County, suspect in custody
A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the area of Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata on Saturday. A suspect is in custody.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police identify person killed in Lorton, Va.
Fairfax County police have released the name of a person found dead around the doorway of a Lorton, Virginia, home. In a release Sunday, Officers said that 42-year-old Nahom Beyene was found on the threshold of a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. with trauma to the upper body. Beyene died at the scene.
Police: Person carjacked while parked in driveway in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was carjacked while parked in a driveway in Hyattsville, Maryland early Saturday morning. According to the Hyattsville Police, the armed carjacking was reported around 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Lancer Drive. Officers say the victim was parked in...
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire At The North Beach Department Of Public Works
NORTH BEACH, Md. – On December 29, 2022 at approximately 7:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a commercial structure fire at the North Beach Department of Public Works, 4030 11th Street. Crews arrived and found a fire showing from a 40’ x 75’ garage located at...
Two dead, two injured following a quadruple shooting in Prince George's County
Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a quadruple shooting in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Prince George's County.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested in New Year's Eve homicide in La Plata: police
LA PLATA, Md. - Authorities have arrested a man they say shot and killed a person in Charles County on New Year's Eve. The shooting happened just after 4:05 p.m. Saturday near Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. Police say 30-year-old Donnell Henry Hawkins was found at...
Suspect arrested in road rage incident in Dumfries, Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a road rage report led to a police pursuit and a driver attempting to hit an officer with his vehicle, according to the Prince William County Police Department. On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., officers were called to the area of...
Bay Net
Lost Person In The St. Mary’s River State Park Has Been Located
UPDATE – At 6:20 p.m., the lost person was located safely. LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 2, 2023 at approximately 5:27 p.m., police, fire and rescue responded to Camp Cosoma Road for a person lost in the St. Mary’s River State Park. The search party is for...
