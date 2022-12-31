Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
New year’s goals for your pets
When it comes to setting new year's resolutions, why should humans have all the fun? The start of a new year is the perfect time to set goals for your pet, too. Whether you’re looking to get them more exercise or helping them become better behaved, here are some tips on how to make 2023 the best year yet for your furry friend.
studyfinds.org
Best Dog Training Apps In 2023: Top 5 Resources For Your Growing Pup, According To Experts
Your puppy is SO cute! But the jumping on guests is, well, not so much. That’s why training is an important part of pup parenting. But if the cost of hiring a pro makes you want to lay down, roll over and play dead, a dog training app may be for you. These are a fraction of the price you’ll pay for puppy school — and according to experts, the investment will likely be worth it. That’s why we checked out 15 expert reviews to find out which were the best dog training apps in the digital marketplace.
agupdate.com
Watching your pet's weight
With the holiday season and New Year coming around, we all start to suddenly think about watching our weight. That makes this season a great time to discuss the healthy weight of our pets. Human-animal bond and its health benefits. Pets are extremely important to their owners’ mental health as...
How long do dogs live?
The average life expectancy of a dog is more than 10 years, but life span varies greatly among different breeds.
Experts Urge Pet Owners to Watch for Symptoms of Dog Flu
The holidays season is here, and people are ready to celebrate, but one thing no one is cheering about is flu season. It usually peaks in December or January, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports influenza has come about six weeks early this year. This flu season is the worse one in over a decade and is causing record hospitalizations.
sciencealert.com
The Science of Affection That Makes Cats Knead You
Kneading is when cats massage an object with the front paws, which extend and retract, one paw at a time. This massaging action, named for its resemblance to kneading dough, is repeated rhythmically. You may have spotted your cat kneading and wondered how on Earth they developed such a behavior.
WMUR.com
'Starts with coughing, sneezing': Dogs are also affected by flu season. Here's how
Many people are experiencing the worst flu season in a decade. "It starts with coughing, sneezing," said Dr. Jeff Steed, with the Manheim Pike Veterinary Hospital in Pennsylvania. Veterinarians say your dog could have canine influenza, also known as dog flu. Pet parents might think it's kennel cough at first.
Everything Dog Owners Should Know About Canine Flu and How it Is Affecting Pets This Winter
Dr. Lori Teller, the president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, shares her tips for keeping dogs safe from canine influenza during the winter and year-round Unfortunately, dogs are not free from the aches and pains of the flu. As humans in the U.S. battle a flu season longer and more severe than most in the past decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the country's dogs are facing flu outbreaks of their own. "Canine Influenza [also called canine flu and dog flu] is a...
Veterinary charity warns pet owners over danger of festive treats
A mother whose dog needed emergency treatment after eating chocolate has joined a charity in urging pet owners to be extra vigilant when it comes to Christmas treats.Bichon Frise puppy Shabba became ill after he ate a chocolate version of “Elf on the shelf”.His owner, Sarah McCullagh, had bought the chocolate for her son William, 14.She contacted the PDSA (People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals) charity, which offers advice and free and low-cost veterinary care to pet owners in need across the UK.They advised Ms McCullagh, 38, to take the four-month-old puppy to their out-of-hours provider, Vets Now, in Charing Cross, Glasgow.She...
Behaviorist reveals top 3 breeds for your first dog
Will Atherton, a Canine Behaviorist and Instagram famous dog trainer lists the best breeds for first time owners in his experience
Apartment Therapy
My Dogs Love This Bed So Much My Family Had to Buy Two
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I first introduced the Allswell Rectangle Curved Pet Bed to my family’s two mini Aussie pups, Lilly and Cooper, about one year ago. Lilly, being the baby, assumed her rightful place in the center of the bed immediately, crashed for a solid two hours, and emerged without her typical restlessness, moodiness, and attention-seeking behaviors. As it turned out, she needed a place of her own and a really, really good nap. Of course, Cooper developed a jealous habit of whining nearby every time Lilly would retreat to her Allswell bed. So, my parents did something they hadn’t yet done with any of the products I’ve tested in their home over the years…they bought another.
Tips For Adopting A New Pet
Whether you are on your first pet or you are ready to expand your family with a new fur ball, this can be a challenging time. It isn’t easy to find the right pet to fit into your life.
How Often Should You Take Your Cat To The Vet? Um, You’re Probably Overdue
I have had many cats in my life, five to be exact, and I have to be honest: Because they were indoor cats, I didn't think it was necessary to take them to the vet unless they needed a vaccine or were showing any signs of illness. After all, cats are pretty resilient, right? Well, yes, but even the coolest cat needs to be checked out by a veterinarian. Which begs the question — how often do you take a cat to the vet?
petpress.net
5 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Becoming a Dog Owner
Do you want to become a dog owner? Before taking on the responsibilities of caring for a canine companion, there are many important questions that you should ask yourself. Whether you are considering adopting a dog or purchasing one from a breeder, it is essential that you carefully consider your lifestyle and financial situation to determine if you are ready for the responsibility of owning a dog.
pupvine.com
A Guide On The Australian Shepherd Bernese Mountain Dog Mix
Deciding on what breed to get is always an interesting adventure. Well, it is not really an adventure as it takes a lot of hours of searching, but it is still interesting and exciting. Picking and getting a dog is something we wish everyone to experience once in their lifetime.
akc.org
Lethargy in Dogs: What You Need to Know
Lethargy in dogs can be a sign of many different conditions in dogs. It’s what veterinarians refer to as a nonspecific sign, meaning that something is affecting your dog’s normal behavior, but that sign doesn’t necessarily tell you what’s wrong. If you say to yourself, “My...
Basic dog training tips from the experts behind Link Smart Wearable Pet devices
Did you know that January is National Dog Training Month? Well the people behind the Link Smart wearable pet devices are here to remind us all. For anyone unfamiliar with Link, and their Link My Pet app, this is a brand of wearable pet devices that will not only act as a GPS for your dog, but it will also monitor their health and overall well-being. And you can find all of the information about their health in the app associated with these devices. In fact, we wrote about the brand and their pet devices in the past, because we are fans of what they have to offer and the fact that they help us monitor our pups overall health and well-being.
a-z-animals.com
The 6 Best Healthy Pet Treats on Chewy Today
This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Pets would surely be thrilled at the variety of delights available if they could shop for themselves. However, nutrition will...
notabully.org
Why Does My Dog Only Wants To Play Keep Away All The Time?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. The playful bow, the coy side eye, the jumping away, and re-engaging expressions with a wagging tail are all signs that your dog is trying to play keep away with you. Maybe they have a toy in their mouth or something they should not have like a shoe, or maybe they want you to chase them for the thrill of it. This is a dog that has learned to love to play keep away all the time.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0