Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year
The shocking interruption of a typically quiet, late-August Sunday evening, when a disturbed young man fired off 100-plus bullets on the way to and inside Bend’s Eastside Safeway, only to be stopped by employee Don Surrett Jr.’s heroic actions in the produce department, were bound to be viewed as Central Oregon’s biggest news story of 2022, from the very moments those tragic events unfolded. The post Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year appeared first on KTVZ.
Meet Remy Denman, St. Charles’ first baby of 2023
St. Charles Family Birthing Center has announced that the area's first baby of 2023 came into the world just after 3 a.m. Sunday and is doing fine. The post Meet Remy Denman, St. Charles’ first baby of 2023 appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Volunteers assist campers on Redmond-Powell Butte Road
China Hat Road in Bend is where many unhoused people go to camp. There’s a similar road in Redmond and a few organizations go out there every week to provide resources. Every Friday, the volunteer-based group Jericho Road, Mosaic Medical and a shower truck visit East Antler Road where it meets Redmond-Powell Butte Road.
bendsource.com
Restaurant Openings, Closings
A lot can happen in a year. Because we know readers love food, and they may not have yet been to all of the new places to open up this year, here's a little openings-and-closings recap for 2022. If we missed your favorite new spot, we're probably going to want to try it, so let us know about it.
Fire that destroyed Warm Springs home before Christmas had accidental cause, investigators say
A fire that destroyed a Warm Springs home three days before Christmas had an accidental cause, investigators said. The post Fire that destroyed Warm Springs home before Christmas had accidental cause, investigators say appeared first on KTVZ.
focushillsboro.com
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Highway 26 closed from Rhododendron to Warm Springs after crash, downed trees
A crash, high winds and downed trees have shut down Highway 26 from Rhododendron to Warm Springs, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Oregon’s only state-owned gravel highway
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
KTVZ
ODOT demolishing Bend storage units at center of dispute
Lucky Horseshoe Storage, where tenants were surprised earlier this year to learn they had to move their items, is being torn down by ODOT to make way for the North Highway 97 corridor realignment project. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
centraloregondaily.com
Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
5 killed in 3 separate crashes Tuesday involving trees falling onto moving vehicles
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Five people died in three separate crashes across the northern part of the state Tuesday, as much of Oregon grappled with high winds and heavy rain. All three crashes involved a tree falling onto moving vehicles. At around 2:06 p.m., a tree fell onto the passenger...
Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future
The city of Bend said Wednesday it has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a city administrative policy), which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the long-standing camps in March. The post Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future appeared first on KTVZ.
New, larger Bend Costco still has city hurdle to clear
The Bend City Council recently approved a revised master plan for the Gateway North development, which will include a relocated, larger Costco and hundreds of units of multi-unit housing, but it still needs city site plan approval for construction to happen, possibly starting next fall, NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield reports. The post New, larger Bend Costco still has city hurdle to clear appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
‘9,000 people affected’: Portland man to serve 15 years for extensive identity thefts
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man will serve 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of identity theft. According to Clackamas County, William Nelson Barnes of Portland obtained data of his victims from a stolen hard drive from a title and mortgage company. Barnes also used stolen mail to gain personal information, affecting more than 9,000 people, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam
A popular Bend restaurant, Bangers and Brews Westside, fell prey to a scary scammer situation this week, and is now warning others, in hopes they can avoid a costly crime. The post ‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam appeared first on KTVZ.
Driver dies after falling tree hits truck on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Prineville man was killed in a weather-related crash on Highway 26 Tuesday after a tree collided with a commercial truck in Wasco County at approximately 3:26 p.m.
centraloregondaily.com
Police release more photos of missing Bend woman; Ask public for help
Bend Police on Saturday released more photos of a Bend woman who was reported missing on Tuesday. They are also asking some residents to check their properties and outbuildings. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since Monday night. She was reported missing on Tuesday....
Four-vehicle serious-injury crash reported at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend
A reported four-vehicle serious-injury crash occurred Wednesday evening at U.S. Highway 97 and Cooley Road on Bend’s north end, slowing traffic and blocking Cooley Road access in both directions, authorities said. The post Four-vehicle serious-injury crash reported at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons
On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area
A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
