WGN News

Barbara Walters mourned as broadcasting icon

NEW YORK (AP) — Reaction poured in from the worlds of journalism, politics, sports and entertainment following the death of TV news pioneer and “The View” creator Barbara Walters. She died Friday at her home in New York at age 93. An intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host, she led the way as the first woman to […]
Albany Herald

Lebanon-Express

WOWK 13 News

