ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 2410

Just Devine
3d ago

we thank her for her many contributions to the world of journalism, she was one of the greatest! godspeed ms. walters.

Reply(18)
542
user From NYC
3d ago

So sad, last year was Betty and this year is Barbara. This end of years always take great ones!

Reply(132)
543
James Cross
3d ago

So sad legendary a real journalist . Not what we have today.

Reply(87)
393
Related
Popculture

'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles

Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
OREGON STATE
The List

What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years

Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
Page Six

Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’

Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

The Tragic Life Of Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a well-known member of America's social elite. Easily recognizable due to her stint as a Fox News host, Guilfoyle was a vocal supporter of the Trump presidency. Her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. cements her place in the family she holds so highly. But Guilfoyle endured many hardships, scandals, and tragedies while rising through the ranks of the Republican Party to get where she is today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Popculture

Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Tina Turner’s Son, Ronnie Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed

Days after it was confirmed that Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie, passed away, the cause of death for the singing icon’s youngest child has been revealed. According to Fox News, the autopsy of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie revealed that he passed away from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma. It was also noted that other significant conditions were listed in the report. This included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His death has been listed as naturally caused.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death

Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running.  She sang...
Page Six

Barbara Walters made final public appearance 6 years before her death

Barbara Walters lived a more private life during her final years, having last stepped out publicly six years ago. The famed “20/20” host, who died Friday at age 93, hadn’t been seen since 2016, when she attended the opening night of “The Father” at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City. The day prior, she attended a lunch at the New York Public Library. However, the final Instagram post on Walters’ account is a joyful selfie with a fan on a Monday in July 2015. “Decided that I might make a fan happy today, I mean its Monday,” Walters captioned the post. “Haha...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Michelle Obama Says She 'Couldn't Stand' Husband Barack Obama for a Decade of Their Marriage

The former first lady shared some candid thoughts about her relationship with the former president at a Revolt TV roundtable earlier this month Michelle Obama is getting candid about the challenges of marriage. In a roundtable conversation with Revolt TV earlier this month, the former first lady, 58, said there was a decade in her relationship with Barack Obama when "she couldn't stand" him. "People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she said. "And guess when it happened? When...
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Asbury Park Press

Asbury Park Press

Neptune, NJ
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.

 https://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy