Read full article on original website
Just Devine
3d ago
we thank her for her many contributions to the world of journalism, she was one of the greatest! godspeed ms. walters.
Reply(18)
542
user From NYC
3d ago
So sad, last year was Betty and this year is Barbara. This end of years always take great ones!
Reply(132)
543
James Cross
3d ago
So sad legendary a real journalist . Not what we have today.
Reply(87)
393
Related
musictimes.com
Barbara Walters Dead: Cause of Death of Host Known For 'Traumatizing' Some Musicians, Unclear
Barbara Walters, a pioneer as television news' first female celebrity, has passed away. She was 93 years old. Her cause of death could not be determined immediately. Other information, like the location of her death, were not immediately disclosed. In 1976, Walters made waves as the first female network news...
Popculture
'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter Jacqueline Guber? 5 Things to Know About the Late Broadcaster’s Only Child
More than 50 years before her death, TV journalist Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber adopted their daughter, Jacqueline, after dealing with fertility struggles. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” the View creator — who died on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93 — said […]
What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas 'a heart attack' after surprising him
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas a "heart attack" when the "Wednesday" actress and her children surprised him in France for Thanksgiving.
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
The Tragic Life Of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle is a well-known member of America's social elite. Easily recognizable due to her stint as a Fox News host, Guilfoyle was a vocal supporter of the Trump presidency. Her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. cements her place in the family she holds so highly. But Guilfoyle endured many hardships, scandals, and tragedies while rising through the ranks of the Republican Party to get where she is today.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Popculture
Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade
Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
Watch George Clooney Mouth ‘Wow’ as He Sees Julia Roberts Wearing Dress With His Face on It at Kennedy Honors
What a moment! George Clooney was caught by surprise when his pal Julia Roberts took the stage at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors in a dress covered with his pictures. Us Weekly got an exclusive first look at the moment the 61-year-old, who was honored at the soiree, noticed the fashionable tribute during the ceremony […]
Tina Turner’s Son, Ronnie Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed
Days after it was confirmed that Tina Turner’s son, Ronnie, passed away, the cause of death for the singing icon’s youngest child has been revealed. According to Fox News, the autopsy of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie revealed that he passed away from complications of metastatic colon carcinoma. It was also noted that other significant conditions were listed in the report. This included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His death has been listed as naturally caused.
Miley Cyrus Reveals What Comment Made Dolly Parton ‘Clutch Her Pearls’
Former Disney star and pop music sensation Miley Cyrus and country music icon Dolly Parton are a duo we all love. Miley’s edgy style mixed with her godmother’s glamourous country music persona is a pairing that regularly takes us to a happy place. After all, these are two...
Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death
Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running. She sang...
Barbara Walters made final public appearance 6 years before her death
Barbara Walters lived a more private life during her final years, having last stepped out publicly six years ago. The famed “20/20” host, who died Friday at age 93, hadn’t been seen since 2016, when she attended the opening night of “The Father” at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City. The day prior, she attended a lunch at the New York Public Library. However, the final Instagram post on Walters’ account is a joyful selfie with a fan on a Monday in July 2015. “Decided that I might make a fan happy today, I mean its Monday,” Walters captioned the post. “Haha...
Prevention
‘Today’ Show Star Hoda Kotb Left Everyone Speechless With a Shockingly Bold On-Air Outfit
Whether she's getting personal about her love life or giving important updates, Today show star Hoda Kotb is a force to be reckoned with on daytime TV. But she is also proving to be a standout when it comes to her fashion sense. Back in the summer, the NBC journalist...
Paul Simon Said John Lennon and Paul McCartney Were so Competitive They ‘Took the Oxygen out of the Room’
Paul McCartney and John Lennon were constantly in competition with each other. This is what helped them be successful.
Michelle Obama Says She 'Couldn't Stand' Husband Barack Obama for a Decade of Their Marriage
The former first lady shared some candid thoughts about her relationship with the former president at a Revolt TV roundtable earlier this month Michelle Obama is getting candid about the challenges of marriage. In a roundtable conversation with Revolt TV earlier this month, the former first lady, 58, said there was a decade in her relationship with Barack Obama when "she couldn't stand" him. "People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she said. "And guess when it happened? When...
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Asbury Park Press
Neptune, NJ
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.https://app.com
Comments / 2410