Man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri

1 man was shot and killed Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the shooting happened inside a residence about 8:20 p.m. in the 6900 block of East 17th Street.

Officers detained a person of interest.

There is currently no word on what led to the deadly violence.

This was the 169th homicide of the year in KCMO.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

