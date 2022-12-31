ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

KSP officer goes viral after changing woman’s flat tire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- A Kentucky State Police officer has gone viral on social media after changing a woman’s flat tire in Barren County. Officer Parker was looking for a traffic hazard near the area the woman, Rita Smith Rhinehart, was stranded in. He saw her car on the side...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE

JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green celebrates the new year, reflects on 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green was filled with revelers, celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of another. Many community members talked about their favorite memories, lessons learned, and their hopes heading into 2023. Many seemed to take the year as a time to reconnect...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 31, 1922, Uela Frances Boards was born. 100 years later, she celebrated her birthday with family and friends in her hometown of Bowling Green. A century’s worth of memories have been made, and Board’s family tree has grown significantly. “She had...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan Pratt were in a hospital room preparing for the birth of their son. Silas J. Muratovic was born just 33 minutes into the new year, making him...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man charged with assault, strangulation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars after a woman sustained several injuries. On Saturday afternoon, Bowling Green police responded for a physical domestic disturbance on Crewdson Drive. A citation by BGPD states police arrived on scene and located a male standing in front of the residence. The citation states as police arrived, he “ran into the residence and slammed the door.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Team members and medical staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023. Anastasia Toni Rose McCorkel was born at at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Catherin Feese. Her parents are Arriel...
GLASGOW, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Woman wanted by police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Daniel Tarnagda

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - January’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes & Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes & Coleman Hero of the Month.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN News 2

Barren County constable accused of assaulting, handcuffing woman after argument

GLASGOW, Ky. (WKRN) — Glasgow police officers took a Barren County constable into custody on New Year’s Day in connection with a domestic violence incident. The Glasgow Police Department said authorities responded to a domestic complaint along Cranbrook Drive on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to officials, the investigation determined that 29-year-old Joseph Ramey of Glasgow, […]
GLASGOW, KY
14news.com

Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
OWENSBORO, KY
wcluradio.com

Jason Matthew Goode

Jason Matthew Goode, 47, of Bowling Green, KY, formerly of Monroe County, KY, passed away Friday, December 30th, at Medical Center of Bowling Green, KY. Jason was born in Scottsboro, AL on March 9, 1975, a son of Sharon (Smith) and Gene Goode. Jason attended Mt. Gilead Church of Christ,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Injured bald eagle returns to Cave City skies

CAVE CITY, Ky. – You may remember early this December when we brought you the story of a bald eagle found alone in a Cave City clearing scared, cold, and in need of help. Now, almost one month later, News 40 reporter Meghann Stamps and half the town returned to watch the bird return to the wild.
CAVE CITY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy