Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky TodayMatt LillywhiteBowling Green, KY
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
wnky.com
KSP officer goes viral after changing woman’s flat tire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- A Kentucky State Police officer has gone viral on social media after changing a woman’s flat tire in Barren County. Officer Parker was looking for a traffic hazard near the area the woman, Rita Smith Rhinehart, was stranded in. He saw her car on the side...
thelevisalazer.com
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
WBKO
VIDEO: New Bowling Green ‘Stretch Zone’ talks New Year’s resolutions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a new year, which means it’s the time when many people make plans to get healthier, improve their fitness, and even exercise more. Some even dedicated time to just bettering themselves in general. Jordan Green, the General manager for the new Strech...
WBKO
Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP addresses December’s Emmett Till protests in city
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green - Warren County NAACP President Ryan Dearbone and others gathered on Dec. 30, 2022 to address the December 2022 protests for Justice for Emmett Till that took place in the city. Demonstrators gathered Dec. 3 in Bowling Green as groups called for ‘Justice...
WBKO
Scottsville PD offers “AngelSense” trackers for families of people with disabilities
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. "Winterfest" brings free and fun concerts indoors at the Capital. The latest news and weather. BG Humane Society asks for donations for food assistance program. Updated: 4 hours ago. The latest news and weather.
WBKO
Bowling Green celebrates the new year, reflects on 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green was filled with revelers, celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of another. Many community members talked about their favorite memories, lessons learned, and their hopes heading into 2023. Many seemed to take the year as a time to reconnect...
WBKO
BG Humane Society asking for donations for food assistance program
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve got a picky pet at home, the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society could use your help. The Humane Society has reached out to the community, asking for help with their food assistance program. The program has been in place for several...
WBKO
Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 31, 1922, Uela Frances Boards was born. 100 years later, she celebrated her birthday with family and friends in her hometown of Bowling Green. A century’s worth of memories have been made, and Board’s family tree has grown significantly. “She had...
WBKO
New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan Pratt were in a hospital room preparing for the birth of their son. Silas J. Muratovic was born just 33 minutes into the new year, making him...
wnky.com
Bowling Green man charged with assault, strangulation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars after a woman sustained several injuries. On Saturday afternoon, Bowling Green police responded for a physical domestic disturbance on Crewdson Drive. A citation by BGPD states police arrived on scene and located a male standing in front of the residence. The citation states as police arrived, he “ran into the residence and slammed the door.”
WBKO
T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Team members and medical staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023. Anastasia Toni Rose McCorkel was born at at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Catherin Feese. Her parents are Arriel...
rewind943.com
License plate readers: Why Clarksville Police say they’re needed, and how they would be used
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is looking to install license plate readers (LPRs) on the sides of local highways, saying that doing so would enhance both public and officer safety while improving departmental efficiency. A resolution to support for the initiative is on the City...
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
Ohio Co. Sheriff warns public of Mega Millions phone scam
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it has been made aware of a new phone scam going around.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Daniel Tarnagda
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - January’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes & Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes & Coleman Hero of the Month.
WBKO
Barren County Police Sheriff's Office has arrested a man following a fight on Thursday
The latest news and weather. Edmonson Water County District lifts boil water advisory for certain areas. The latest news and weather.
Barren County constable accused of assaulting, handcuffing woman after argument
GLASGOW, Ky. (WKRN) — Glasgow police officers took a Barren County constable into custody on New Year’s Day in connection with a domestic violence incident. The Glasgow Police Department said authorities responded to a domestic complaint along Cranbrook Drive on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to officials, the investigation determined that 29-year-old Joseph Ramey of Glasgow, […]
14news.com
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
wcluradio.com
Jason Matthew Goode
Jason Matthew Goode, 47, of Bowling Green, KY, formerly of Monroe County, KY, passed away Friday, December 30th, at Medical Center of Bowling Green, KY. Jason was born in Scottsboro, AL on March 9, 1975, a son of Sharon (Smith) and Gene Goode. Jason attended Mt. Gilead Church of Christ,...
wnky.com
Injured bald eagle returns to Cave City skies
CAVE CITY, Ky. – You may remember early this December when we brought you the story of a bald eagle found alone in a Cave City clearing scared, cold, and in need of help. Now, almost one month later, News 40 reporter Meghann Stamps and half the town returned to watch the bird return to the wild.
Comments / 2