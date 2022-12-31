ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Nelson scores 15, Delaware beats Elon 57-52

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr.'s 15 points helped Delaware defeat Elon 57-52 on Saturday. Nelson added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Fightin' Blue Hens (9-6, 2-0 Colonial). Christian Ray added 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Jyare Davis recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 14 from the field.
ELON, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Hamptonville man charged with shooting at juveniles for toilet paper prank

A Hamptonville man has been charged with shooting at three juveniles for putting toilet paper at a friend’s home, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. William James Baugus, 50, of York Spann Road, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property and three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.
HAMPTONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy