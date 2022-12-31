NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr.'s 15 points helped Delaware defeat Elon 57-52 on Saturday. Nelson added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Fightin' Blue Hens (9-6, 2-0 Colonial). Christian Ray added 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Jyare Davis recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 14 from the field.

ELON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO