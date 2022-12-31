Read full article on original website
Queen’s Brian May Becomes “Sir Brian Harold May” with Knighthood Honor
Queen guitarist Brian May has been given the title of “Sir” as he received the honor of knighthood. Officially published on Dec. 31, the New Year Honors list for 2023, and the first issued by King Charles III since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, cites May as “Dr. Brian Harold May CBE, Musician, Astrophysicist and animal welfare advocate for services to music and to charity.”
Queen guitarist May, soccer Lionesses named in king's New Year honours
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Britain recognised Queen guitarist Brian May, several English "Lionesses" who won the European women's soccer championship and diplomats involved in the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in King Charles' first New Year's honours list.
King Charles' First New Year Honours List Revealed (a Legendary Rocker Has Been Made a 'Sir')
The list includes legendary Queen guitarist Brian May, who has been awarded a knighthood King Charles III is honoring over 1,100 individuals in his first New Year Honours list as monarch. On Friday, the palace released the 2023 New Year Honours List, recognizing those in the U.K. who have demonstrated exemplary service or achievement in their respective fields. The latest consortium includes legendary Queen guitarist Brian May, who has been awarded a knighthood. May performed at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration in June (Queen memorably performed on the roof...
In Pictures: A new Prince of Wales and a historic World Cup journey
2022 saw Wales embark on a football rollercoaster, from qualification joy to Doha heartache, as well as a new Prince of Wales following the death of the Queen.Wales qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, the country’s first successful campaign since 1958, but disappointing results – most notably a 3-0 defeat to England – saw them finish bottom of the group and head home early.Following the death of the Queen, Charles ascended to the throne to become King – meaning his son, William, as heir apparent became the new Prince of Wales.William and Kate became the new Prince and Princess...
Princess of Wales tells young fan that her children got 'lots of lovely things' for Christmas
The young fan, named India, was filmed giving the Princess a bouquet of flowers as the Royal Family joined King Charles yesterday on his walkabout outside Sandringham church.
BBC
UK's most premature twins spend first Christmas at home
A pair of "miracle twins" thought to be the UK's most premature to survive are spending their first proper Christmas at home. Brother and sister Harry and Harley Crane, from Heanor in Derbyshire, were born at 22 weeks and five days and weighed just over 1lb 10oz each. Their parents...
Gogglebox family reveal the existence of their ‘secret son’ who was ‘not allowed’ to join the series
Gogglebox stars the Baggs family have revealed the identity of their “secret” family member.Fans of the Channel 4 series have grown familiar with the family who live in Great Dunmow, Essex.Across three seasons, Terry, Lisa, Joe and George have given their opinions on the latest TV shows.It turns out, however, that Lisa has another“secret” son who does not appear on the reality show with the rest.This week, George posted a video to TikTok to tell fans he has a brother who hasn’t been introduced to the Gogglebox audiences.The video shows George, 20, and his older brother Joe, 25 in...
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Norfolk lifeboatman gets British Empire Medal
A retired lifeboat helmsman who now volunteers as boathouse manager has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to maritime safety. Ted Luckin, 93, joined Cromer Lifeboat in 1960 as a mechanic and tractor driver and took charge of the Norfolk town's new inshore lifeboat in 1964. It is...
Windrush 75th anniversary to be ‘diamond jubilee for modern, diverse Britain’
The 75th anniversary of the Windrush generation who helped rebuild post-war Britain will be marked later this year as a “diamond jubilee for modern, diverse Britain”, campaigners have said.The Windrush 75 network of national organisations, including British Future charity, which aims to advance racial and cultural harmony in the UK through education, is co-ordinating events to celebrate the historic milestone.Actor Sir Lenny Henry, historian David Olusoga and members of Parliament from both sides of the political spectrum are among those who have spoken about why it is important to reflect on the anniversary of the first arrivals on June 22.Windrush...
BBC
New Year assessment for sinking Miller & Carter Lakeside restaurant
A floating restaurant, partially submerged at a UK shopping centre, will be subject to a structural assessment in the New Year. The paddle steamer, which is home to a Miller & Carter steakhouse, started to sink at Lakeside in Essex on Friday. Staff were preparing to open when they had...
Peterborough, England leads survey for worst place to live — again
So this is hell. A Cambridgeshire town is on track to claim the heinous title as the worst place to live in England — for the fourth time in five years. Peterborough, a commuter town roughly 50 minutes outside of London by train, is currently in first place in the website I Live Here’s annual public survey, which gives people the chance to choose “which provincial dirt hole in England is going to take the title of the worst place to live in the whole country.” Peterborough, which was voted the worst town to live in three years in a row, is...
