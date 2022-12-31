Read full article on original website
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: League's top playmaker
Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes. His point streak sits at four games and six points, including five assists. With the points, Kucherov moved into a tie with Connor McDavid for the league lead in assists (40).
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Ties franchise record
Gaudreau picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago. The 29-year-old continues to do what Columbus brought him to town to do, and that's pile up points. Gaudreau wrapped up the final month of 2022 with two goals and 15 points through 14 games, and his 13 helpers tied the Blue Jackets' club record for December, a mark set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. While Gaudreau won't match last season's career-high 40 goals, he is well on his way to his fourth career 80-point campaign.
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds apple in loss
Bailey posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. Bailey had the secondary helper on Mathew Barzal's lone goal in the loss. Since the start of December, Bailey has picked up two goals and seven helpers over 14 games. The 33-year-old winger has 16 points through 34 contests overall. He needs to generate offense to have any fantasy appeal, as there's virtually no physicality in his pass-first playing style.
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Will be re-evaluated in four weeks
Tarasenko will be re-evaluated in four weeks after sustaining a hand injury in Saturday's game versus Minnesota. He was put on injured reserve Monday. Tarasenko has compiled 10 goals and 29 points in 34 contests this campaign. He also ranks third on the Blues with 90 shots on net. Additionally, the Blues announced Monday that Ryan O'Reilly (foot) will be re-evaluated in six weeks following his placement on injured reserve. St. Louis brought up Jake Neighbours from AHL Springfield as a possible top-six forward replacement.
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Nine catches in Week 17 win
Godwin secured all nine targets for 120 yards and recorded a two-point conversion catch in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Were it not for the exploits of position mate Mike Evans, Godwin's performance would have been the talk of the afternoon for the Buccaneers. The trusted target checked in second across the stat sheet to Evans, and his two-point grab after Evans' third touchdown reception gave Tampa Bay a key three-point lead at the time. Godwin has at least eight catches in five of the last six games, while his yardage total was his highest of the season and leaves him just 32 yards short of the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career going into a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces
Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
Chiefs' Joe Thuney: Leaves Sunday's contest
Thuney is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury. Thuney sustained an apparent ankle injury during the second half of this weekend's matchup versus Denver, and he's since been labeled as questionable to come back into the game. Nick Allegretti is currently slated to command left guard duties for the time being.
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Won't suit up versus Cincinnati
Hubbard (calf) has been ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game versus the Bengals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hubbard will now miss his second game in a row after going down with a calf injury in the Week 15 win over Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old currently has paced the Bengals' pass rush with 6.5 sacks this season, so his availability moving forward should be considered a significant factor heading into the playoffs. With Hubbard sidelined, expect Cameron Sample and Joseph Ossai to play important roles opposite starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson as this group looks to cause problems for Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ruled out to start B2B
Murray (injury management) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, TJ McBride of Denver Stiffs reports. As has been the case all season, Murray will be held out of one half of the Nuggets' upcoming back-to-back set. The expectation is that he'll return return for Monday's game against Minnesota, though fantasy managers may want to brace for a potential two-game week from the star guard, as Denver has another back-to-back set coming up Thursday (vs. LAC) and Friday (vs. CLE).
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Season-high 15 touches in win
Warren had 12 carries for 76 yards and caught all three of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Ravens. Warren was part of a two-headed rushing attack with Najee Harris (22-111-0) that lit up the Ravens' stout defensive front for a combined for 198 rushing yards on the day. The undrafted rookie has seen his role increase late in the season, receiving double-digit carries for the second time in three weeks. Harris is still the lead back in Pittsburgh, but Warren is proving that he is more than just a third-down option. The Oklahoma State product will look to finish his solid rookie campaign on a high note when the Steelers take on the Browns in Week 18.
Jets' Greg Zuerlein: Another lengthy miss in Week 17
Zuerlein made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Zuerlein capped consecutive first-half drives with 44-yard field goals, but he failed to convert from 57 yards out on the opening possession of the second half with New York looking to make it a one-score game. The banged-up Jets' offensive struggles have limited Zuerlein's opportunities in recent weeks, and New York has been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.
Packers' Ramiz Ahmed: Picks up injury Sunday
Ahmed (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Vikings. Ahmed was elevated from the practice squad and was going to serve as the Packers' kickoff specialist ahead of this Week 17 contest. However, it appears he was injured at some point during pregame warmups, as Mason Crosby has been the only Green Bay kicker to see the field against Minnesota, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Reels in four receptions
Cooks caught four passes for 39 yards on seven targets against Jacksonville on Sunday. Cooks remains one of the league's better receivers in real life, but his fantasy impact is dulled by Houston's consistently poor quarterback play. The Texans attempted 44 passes Sunday but produced just 193 yards, and it's not easy for any receiver to thrive in circumstances like those. Cooks will hope to finish strong against Indianapolis in Week 18.
Falcons' Drake London: Momentum stalled
London recorded five receptions on eight targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Cardinals. London finished tied for the team lead with eight targets, though that was his lowest total since Week 12. Unsurprisingly, he also recorded his lowest reception and yardage total in that span. In addition to lost volume, London was also limited to working in the short areas of the field, as his longest catch went for 13 yards and three of his five receptions went for single-digit gains. Despite the disappointing output, London entered the game having recorded at least 70 receiving yards in three consecutive matchups and is ending his rookie season in strong form.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Iffy for Sunday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics due to injury management. Murray is at risk for resting Sunday, given the contest is the first of a back-to-back set. He has yet to play both legs of a back-to-back this season. Bones Hyland would likely enter the starting lineup and become a strong fantasy option if Murray sits.
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Suffered injury Sunday
Sneed has exited Sunday's game against the Broncos with a hip injury. Sneed suffered the injury while returning an interception, and walked off the field holding his hip. Any kind of long term absence would certainly be a blow to the Chiefs' secondary. In his absence, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson are likely candidates to see an uptick in work.
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Can't take advantage of volume
Wilson caught three of 11 targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. He was by far Mike White's favorite option on the day, but the QB's struggles led to a brutal line in the box score for Wilson. The rookie wideout is ending his first NFL campaign with a whimper, posting a 7-48-0 line over the last two games despite 20 targets, and the Jets' unsettled quarterback situation will make him a risky fantasy play in Week 18 against the Dolphins.
Texans' Davis Mills: Struggles badly again
Mills completed 22 of 40 passes for 202 yards against Jacksonville on Sunday. It's been a brutal season for Mills, who once again rotated with Jeff Driskel (3 of 4 passing for nine yards, two carries for seven yards). When he took the snaps, Mills just couldn't get the ball downfield. The Texans play the Colts in Week 18, so Mills will look to get on track against the team he threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns against in Week 1.
