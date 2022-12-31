A mother-of-three who was having epileptic seizures up to four times a week and “in pain all the time” has said she now has episodes just twice a month after losing eight stone.Nicola Atkins, 29, who is 4ft 11in tall, said she was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2012 after being punched by a stranger in Croydon. Her seizures would typically arise from stress or exhaustion.When she reached her heaviest weight of 15 stone in 2015 after the birth of her first child, she said she would have seizures several times a week and they would put a lot of strain...

