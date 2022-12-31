Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Move Deck Build Guide
Move decks are one of the main deck types in Marvel Snap, and they use a solid, albeit slightly chaotic, game plan to win matches. These decks can be built as early as Pool 1, making them a solid choice for beginners. But they become much more complex as more cards are earned.
IGN
The Best Valheim Armor
There's danger around every corner in Valheim and the best way to protect yourself is with a good set of armor. This section of IGN's Valheim guide features every obtainable armor set, including crafting recipes and individual spawn codes. Looking for a specific Valheim armor tier? Click the links below...
IGN
The Final Challenges - Boss Rush Challenge
Due to the extremely grueling and challenging nature of the Boss Rush Challenge, it's highly recommended you be as high a power level as possible before attempting this trial. Even though you've faced these mini-bosses before, having to fight them one after the other with little in the way of health restoration can be extremely tough.
dotesports.com
This new hardcore fantasy RPG is casting spells on the Steam Charts, even in early access
From time to time, new games can conquer Steam out of nowhere, especially during the holiday season. This year, Dark and Darker is doing precisely that. The game reached an eye-watering peak of 54,988 players enjoying it at the same time on Dec. 21, according to SteamCharts.com. This stunning result was achieved just a few days after the early access was released last Friday, Dec. 16.
IGN
Ring Out Challenge - Muspelheim Trials
The Ring Out challenge is pretty straightforward and it'll test your ability to get enemies out through means other than bashing their face in. For this trial, we highly recommend investing in skills with huge knockback - like Serpent's Snare, Leviathan's Fury, Blazing Explosion, and Rising Chaos. You'll also want to make use of shield bashing with the likes of the Dauntless Shield or Shatter Star Shield - anything that can help knock enemies back and into the lava pits.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
Epic's latest free game is the next best thing to a new Fallout
You have 24 hours to get this Fallout-inspired tactical RPG for free
Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink
Don't blink in Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Lyngbakr Island - Dock 2
This is the northern dock on Lyngbakr Island – the island you'll discover during the Favor, The Weight of Chains. This dock will be discovered organically as you explore the region to complete The Weight of Chains Favor.
Here Are Some of the Biggest Video Game Releases to Look Forward to in 2023
When it comes to video games, it may prove difficult to follow up a year like 2022. The past 12 months have seen the releases of several immensely popular titles like God of War: Ragnarök, Elden Ring, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Bayonetta 3, just to name a few.
IGN
Warzone 2 Jailbreak: Timing and Explanation
Death is not always the end in Warzone 2.0. If you are lucky, you and your downed teammates might just get another chance at victory with Jailbreak. The Jailbreak event redeploys all downed Operators back into the match. If you can get in on a Jailbreak, you might just win the opportunity to rejoin your squad and get the win.
IGN
Alberich Hollow - Dock 1
Found on the northern end of the Alberich Hollow tunnel, this dock grants you quick access to Alberich Hollow if you kicked down the chain that allows you to climb upward. In order to kick down the chain, you'll need to enter Alberich Hollow by climbing up the wooden structure in Dragon Beach and traveling to the end of the tunnel. But before you can even climb this wooden structure, you'll need to obtain some new equipment by completing the Forging Destiny Main Quest.
IGN
A Case of Identity
As you begin this memory, Jacob will spy Mr. Dredge walking into an area to talk bank stuff with bankers. Time to have a chat. As you enter the area Mr. Dredge is in, it will become apparent that the place is full of policemen. This makes aprehending your target tricky as one false move in the wrong spot will bring their wrath upon you. Instead, carefully tail Mr Dredge until he goes along the far left side towards the back of the area, where there are very few guards present. If one becomes suspicious when you nab Dredge, keep moving to stay out his range until you can get to the exit further up and leave.
dexerto.com
PS4 emulator makes incredible early progress with 3D games running
The PS4 emulator, fpPS4, has entered version 0.01 – and even this early in development, it is showing signs of massive progress. Emulation is a grey area, with developers coming together worldwide to ensure that the preservation or access to games remains open. Even after consoles and accessibility vanish from the world, it seems that projects like fpPS4 intend to keep the flame alive.
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of January 2023
Happy New Year! 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest game release years in history due to a ton of games being delayed out of 2022. So unless they get pushed until 2024, 2023 is going to be one for the books! And while we'll need to wait a couple months for 2023 to start ramping up, January still has quite a few long-awaited titles. Here are the biggest game releases coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC in January 2023!
IGN
UnderDungeon - Official Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer
UnderDungeon it’s an astonishing and clever mix of classic RPG games with mechanics and levels from other genres. You’ll traverse the dungeons, fight enemies, acquire new, powerful items and solve puzzles. Check out the gameplay trailer for UnderDungeon launching on January 13, 2023.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert unveils Battle Rifle with “absurd” TTK in Season 1 Reloaded
Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has unveiled a top-tier Battle Rifle that dishes out “absurd” damage output at medium range. In Warzone 2, the majority of players gravitate toward ARs and LMGs for medium to long-range gunfights. Weapons like the M4, RPK, TAQ-56, and Kastov 762 have already made...
How To Turn Off Skill-Based Matchmaking In Modern Warfare 2
Skill-based matchmaking has become a hot-button topic in gaming lately, especially in "Call of Duty." In early "Call of Duty" games, such as "Black Ops" and "World at War," skill-based matchmaking was less prevalent. Instead, all players would get thrown together into one lobby primarily based on network connection (per Charlieintel). Because of the system's randomness, skilled players often found themselves in a lobby with lower-skilled players, allowing them to get impressive kill scores. Conversely, lower-skilled players could get into a lobby with players much better for them, making for a miserable experience.
Comments / 0