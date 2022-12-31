Australia news live: police urge revellers to ‘party responsibly’ as crowds gather for New Year’s Eve fireworks

Popularly known as the Alice or simply Alice, Alice Springs is in the heart of Central Australia. It's known as a gateway to some of the country's most impressive landscapes, including Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park and the MacDonnel mountain ranges, which stretch east and west from the town center.For outdoor lovers, Alice Springs Desert Park is a great place to see the natural habitat and animals that live there. Adventurers can pick up a free audio guide or join one of the free ranger talks to learn more about the area. The Olive Pink Botanic Garden is another lovely place to spend the afternoon. Founded by anthropologist Olive Pink, the garden has more than 500 central Australian plant species.Alice Springs also boasts a number of cultural museums within the Araluen Cultural Precinct, including the Sculpture Garden, Museum of Central Australia, and the Namatjira Gallery, which houses the territory's largest collection of original paintings by Aboriginal artist Albert Namatijra.

