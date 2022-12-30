ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Aztecs try to solve the Mountain West's road conundrum at UNLV

By Mark Zeigler
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

In the locker room before their Mountain West basketball opener against Air Force, the San Diego State coaches were discussing the night’s other four games that night and who would win.

Defending champion Boise State was at eighth-place Nevada. Colorado State, which finished second last season, was at ninth-place New Mexico. San Jose State, which went 1-17 last season, was hosting UNLV, 11-1 this season. Wyoming, picked second in the preseason poll, was at 3-7 Fresno State.

“My (staff) looked at me like I was crazy,” head coach Brian Dutcher said. “I said, ‘Who’s at home?’ I picked all the home teams, and I was right.”

Hosts went 5-0 in the Mountain West, and only the Aztecs were considered a lock, winning their 16th straight against Air Force at Viejas Arena. New Mexico is undefeated, but did anyone expect the Lobos to be up 25 at the half? San Jose State led UNLV by 13 before prevailing in overtime. Nevada made clutch plays down the stretch to beat Boise State. Fresno State led Wyoming by 18.

Now the Aztecs (10-3, 1-0) get to experience the bumpy road, playing at UNLV on Saturday on national TV (1 p.m., CBS) and then at Wyoming a week later.

“Five home teams won Wednesday, and I don’t know how many (road teams) will win this weekend,” Dutcher said. “We have to find a way to be one of them.”

The Mountain West has historically been one of the nation’s toughest road conferences, probably because it’s the toughest travel conference, with changes of elevation, time zones, climate and culture (Laramie, Wyo., to Las Vegas, for goodness sakes).

In the past 11 years, it’s ranked outside the top 13 of Div. I’s 32 conferences in home record only once. Five times, it’s been in the top six. Two years ago, when most venues across the country had no crowds because of the pandemic and the only real road factor was travel, it ranked No. 1 at 68.2 percent.

Now you have parity, which means home-court advantage — typically worth only three or four points in betting lines — is enough to sway outcomes.

Wednesday’s results created an echo chamber of coaches' comments.

Boise State’s Leon Rice: “It’s tough to win on the road in the Mountain West. You have to overcome a lot.”

UNLV’s Kevin Kruger: “It’s tough to go somewhere and get a win on another team’s home court.”

Colorado State’s Niko Medved: “Here’s one thing I can promise you, we won’t be the last team to lose at The Pit this year.”

The Mountain West has its best nonconference record in a decade (.715 winning percentage), and that’s largely because teams are winning at home. SDSU, New Mexico and Nevada are still undefeated in their own buildings. Five other teams have only one loss.

Overall home record: 65-11.

Road or neutral: 34-33.

What complicates things for the Aztecs is Saturday’s opponent and tip time. UNLV is experiencing a resurgence after nine years (and five head coaches) without an NCAA Tournament appearance, bringing larger and louder crowds to the Thomas & Mack Center. And the 1 p.m. start dictated by CBS eliminates the mid-day shootaround that you’d have for a night tip, which for the Aztecs doubles as an extra practice to reinforce the game plan.

And they could use it. There may not be two more different teams nationally than Air Force and UNLV.

“It’s just a total opposite of what we faced,” Dutcher said. “And we don’t have the third day to prepare. We don’t have the shootaround on game day.”

Air Force ranks 347 th nationally (out of 363 Div. I teams) in tempo, expending an average of 19.5 seconds on each offensive possession. UNLV is 26 th at 15.7 seconds.

Air Force forces 12.1 turnovers per game, 10 th in the Mountain West. UNLV forces 20.6, and its turnover margin of 8.08 is No. 2 in the nation.

Air Force runs the patient, plodding Princeton offense and plays a man-to-man defense than switches everything — ball screens as well as pin-down, flare, flex, brush and cross screens. UNLV pushed the ball for quick shots and plays a “no middle” defense that coaxes you to one side of the court and doesn’t let you back.

The Aztecs spent the past two days of practice trying to adjust, but in at least one way the preparations began during the Air Force game and in the weeks preceding it. That’s because they installed a 1-3-1 zone they used for five possessions against the Falcons, partly because they wanted to break their offensive rhythm and partly with an eye to Saturday’s game.

The Rebels (11-2, 0-1) have struggled this season against, you guessed it, a 1-3-1. According to one unofficial stat, they managed just six points in 14 possessions against San Jose State’s 1-3-1 on Wednesday, and one of those was a 3-pointer from a designed play coming out of a timeout.

No doubt the Rebels expended copious amounts of practice time Thursday and Friday on zone offense, which adds further intrigue to the game within the game. Does Dutcher spring the 1-3-1 early? Or does he keep them guessing when, or if, he will? Or is there another tactical trick up his sleeve?

The good news: They’re playing at Thomas & Mack.

Since 2008-09, nobody in Div. I has won more road games against a single opponent than SDSU’s 17 against UNLV. When you include the Mountain West tournament, SDSU’s 41 total wins at the Mack over the same period rank first nationally by a team in a non-home venue (Villanova is second with 34 at New York’s Madison Square Garden).

Will history matter Saturday? In this conference? In this year?

“I thought the league was going to take a step down from last year because it was really good last year, but it took a step up,” Aztecs senior Matt Bradley said. “You had players leaving, but you had good players that entered. And you have teams like San Jose State, teams that didn’t do so well last year that are doing really well.

“Every game is going to be a battle, for sure.”

Welcome to the eighth piece of our twelve-part series that hopefully makes the dead period go by a bit quicker. These articles aim to provide a detailed look at what each team has done thus far on the recruiting trail and what work still needs to be put in before NLI day in February. One team a day will be featured this year in alphabetical order. Today will look at San Diego State.
