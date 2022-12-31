ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: Mayo Bowl broadcaster suspended indefinitely

By Kayla Morton
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University radio broadcaster Gary Hahn has been suspended indefinitely after making a degrading comment while announcing a bowl game score on Friday, CBS 17 has learned.

Hahn, an employee of broadcast company LEARFIELD Communications and the Play-by-Play announcer for Wolfpack Sports Network, referenced “illegal aliens” in Texas while announcing an out-of-town score during Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

“LEARFIELD has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network Play-by-Play announcer Gary Hahn from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke Mayo Bowl radio broadcast,” Wolfpack Sports Properties general manager Kyle Winchester told CBS 17 Friday evening.

CBS 17 has reached out to multiple N.C. State and LEARFIELD officials for confirmation on Hahn’s exact statement, that has been reported to have been made in reference to the Sun Bowl between UCLA and the University of Pittsburgh in El Paso, Texas.

“Several social media users reported hearing Hahn say ‘down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA leading Pitt’ while giving the score of the Sun Bowl,” The News & Observer reported.

Hahn was recognized as the state’s Sportscaster of the Year in 2011 and 2020 and has been calling Wolfpack football, as well as men’s basketball, since 1991.

NC State Announcer Suspended After Racist Remark During Game

Longtime North Carolina State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn was suspended indefinitely Friday after he bizarrely referenced "illegal aliens" in El Paso, Texas, while announcing an out-of-town score during a broadcast. The game Hahn was referencing was the Sun Bowl, an annual tilt in El Paso, but the former North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year decided to insert a slice of racism into the broadcast as his Wolfpack trailed—and eventually lost—in a game they were favored to win. "Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it's UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6," Hahn said in a clip that has since gone viral.
