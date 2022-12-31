ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: NFL Won’t Suspend Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. for Hard Hit

By Wilton Jackson
 3 days ago

The NFL discussed but ultimately decided against a severe punishment for James.

Chargers star safety Derwin James will reportedly not face suspension from the NFL after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the Chargers’ 20–3 victory against the Colts on Monday Night Football .

While the league agreed on the personal foul call of unnecessary roughness against James, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the NFL discussed a suspension for the three-time Pro Bowler, but he will not miss any time.

However, it is possible that the league could still fine James.

The play occurred in the second quarter of the game. With 5:23 to play, Nick Foles connected with Dulin, who was hit hard in the head and neck area by James.

Following the hit and penalty, James was disqualified from the game and Dulin was ruled out with a concussion. Chargers football coach Brandon Staley defended his star safety after Monday’s game, saying that James’s hit on Dulin was a result of the play by the offense.

“It’s a play where they obviously laid the guy out in a tough position, which is their fault, not ours, and Derwin [James] made an aggressive play,” Staley said, per Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star . “I’ve seen him make a lot of tackles on plays just like that, and I know that his target was not above the neck. I know that.”

This season, James has tallied 109 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. Los Angeles (9–6) clinched a playoff spot in its win over Indianapolis and will face the Rams on Sunday before going on the road against the Broncos in its regular season finale on Jan. 8.

