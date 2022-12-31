Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Donna Rothell, 81, of rural Tecumseh
Donna Mae (Luhring) Rothell was born to Alfred and Emma (Fritzler) Luhring on May 18, 1941 at Odell, Nebraska. She was baptized and confirmed at The State Line Lutheran Church southwest of Diller, Nebraska. Donna attended Pleasant Hill rural elementary school northeast of Hollenberg, KS and graduated from Hollenberg High...
News Channel Nebraska
Arlie Monroe, age 93 of Nehawka, NE
Arlie Roy Monroe, age 93 of Nehawka NE died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Ambassador Care Center in Nebraska City, NE following an extended illness. Arlie was born July 24, 1929 in Meigs Township, Ohio to George Washington Monroe Edna Laura (Ewing) Monroe. He was married to Clara I. Cox on May 14, 1947.
News Channel Nebraska
Howard Lincoln Thornburg
Howard L. Thornburg, 92, of Beatrice died early morning Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln. He was born April 15, 1930, at rural Beatrice to Clifford and Ruth (Ellinger) Thornburg. He was baptized on April 17, 1949, at First Christian Church of Beatrice. He attended Beatrice High School where he enjoyed track and was a 1948 graduate. He worked and helped his grandfather and father on the farm. He served in the United States Army from January 10, 1952, to December 30, 1953, as a field wireman and was stationed in Trieste, Italy. After serving his country, he worked at Farmers Union Coop delivering propane. He married his wife DeLores Swanda on February 14, 1967, at Beatrice. He then worked for the Beatrice State Developmental Center in the maintenance department. Upon retirement he enjoyed fishing, gardening on his acreage, tinkering on projects, cracking walnuts, painting projects, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Geddes-Thober Post #1077 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion of Beatrice where he is a Past Commander.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
News Channel Nebraska
Marilyn Jeanneret
Marilyn Jeanneret, 85 of Nebraska City passed away Sunday January 1, 2023, at the Ambassador Nebraska City. She is survived by her son Allan and wife Tammy Jeanneret of Nebraska City, daughters Donna Petersen and special friend Jerry Carper of Nebraska City and Gail and husband Terry Zimmerman of Lincoln NE. Grandchildren Brett and wife Kori Hahn, Stephanie and husband Jason Booth, Adam and Andrew Jeanneret, Gavin and Alex Zimmerman, Great-grandson Adley Scott Booth and many other family and friends.
News Channel Nebraska
Roger G. Heinke
Roger G. Heinke, 83 of Talmage, passed away on December 31, 2022, at his home. He was born on June 3, 1939, to Gilbert & Louise (Niedermeyer) at their home in Talmage. He attended Oak Hill Dist. 71 and later attended Milford College. On November 20, 1988, he married Marge...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers fall in OT at No. 4 Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Isabelle Bourne scored 15 points to lead four Huskers in double figures, as the Nebraska women's basketball team forced overtime at No. 4 Indiana before falling 74-62 to the Hoosiers on Sunday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Bourne's steal and full-court finish with 2:20 left in...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln High holds off Lincoln Southeast to win HAC Championship 58-55
LINCOLN - The Lincoln High boys held off a late rally to complete the basketball conference tournament sweep for their high school. The Links defeated Lincoln Southeast 58-55 on Saturday afternoon to claim the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship, following the example of the Lincoln High girls who defeated Lincoln Northeast to claim the title.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for Sunday morning shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Lincoln man suspected of shooting two people early Sunday is in custody. Lincoln Police arrested Frederick Gooch without incident on Sunday, according to LPD Capt. Todd Kockan. Kocian said LPD is still investigating the shooting that sent two people to the hospital shortly after 3:00...
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle man serving time for manslaughter dies in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 69-year-old Panhandle man serving decades in prison has died in custody. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, George Smith died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. Smith was serving a sentence of 30 to 40 years on charges of manslaughter and...
