Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
Wedding guests share a jaw-dropping bridesmaid entrance and people are all saying the same thing
WEDDING guests can be difficult to entertain, so to make one couple's special day unforgettable a group of bridesmaids came up with a jaw-dropping entrance. Rocking stunning pink dresses, the five women were patiently waiting behind a massive door ready to show off the impressive choreography. With Let's Get Loud...
Grandparents slam 19-year-old for only taking custody of his biological sister and not stepsister after parents' death
One young man took to a Reddit post to share how his deceased dad's inlaws are pressuring him to take in his 5-year-old stepsister after finding out he has taken custody of his 15-year-old biological sister. He has told them that their granddaughter is not his responsibility.
Miley Cyrus fans spot ‘shady’ release date of new single
Miley Cyrus fans have pointed out the “shady” timing of the artist’s forthcoming single.Before celebrating the new year, the 30-year-old pop star surprised fans by announcing the release of her new song, titled “Flowers”. Cyrus even shared a teaser of the track on social media, writing in the Instagram caption: “New year, new Miley, new single. Flowers January 13.”In the short snippet, Cyrus can be heard singing the lyrics, “I can love me better than you can.”The single will be released on 13 January, which also happens to be the same day as Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Although...
Robbie Williams reveals daughter Teddy's dyslexia diagnosis
Robbie Williams has revealed that his eldest daughter Teddy has dyslexia. The 'Angels' hitmaker announced in 2020 that he suffered from the condition and has now confirmed that his 10-year-old girl has also been diagnosed. Robbie told Galore magazine: "My older daughter suffers from dyslexia, just like me. "When I...
Lena Dunham cast her dog in Catherine Called Birdy
Lena Dunham cast her dog Ingrid in 'Catherine Called Birdy'. The 36-year-old 'Girls' creator wrote and directed the 2022 medieval comedy film - based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Karen Cushman - and Dunham joked that she "believed in" Ingrid when she cast her as the baby Jesus in the Christmas pageant scene.
Harry Melling 'doesn't know what the Coen brothers see in him'
Harry Melling has "no idea" what the Coen brothers see in him as an actor. The 33-year-old star - who appears in the Joel Coen-directed 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' - admits that he's not entirely sure why the acclaimed filmmakers are keen to work with him. He joked: "I think...
Sadie Sink explored character's dark side in The Whale
Sadie Sink explored the dark side of her character in 'The Whale'. The 20-year-old actress plays the role of Ellie in Darren Aronofsky's Oscar-tipped film and says she was unable to decide if her alter ego was good or evil as she builds a relationship with her estranged father Charlie (Brendan Fraser).
Hugh Grant confirms Glass Onion marriage
Hugh Grant has confirmed that his and Daniel Craig's characters are married in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'. The 62-year-old actor has a brief cameo as Philip, detective Benoit Blanc’s partner who answers the door to their apartment, but Hugh has revealed that the pair are actually married in the film.
