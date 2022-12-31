ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus fans spot ‘shady’ release date of new single

Miley Cyrus fans have pointed out the “shady” timing of the artist’s forthcoming single.Before celebrating the new year, the 30-year-old pop star surprised fans by announcing the release of her new song, titled “Flowers”. Cyrus even shared a teaser of the track on social media, writing in the Instagram caption: “New year, new Miley, new single. Flowers January 13.”In the short snippet, Cyrus can be heard singing the lyrics, “I can love me better than you can.”The single will be released on 13 January, which also happens to be the same day as Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Although...
Robbie Williams reveals daughter Teddy's dyslexia diagnosis

Robbie Williams has revealed that his eldest daughter Teddy has dyslexia. The 'Angels' hitmaker announced in 2020 that he suffered from the condition and has now confirmed that his 10-year-old girl has also been diagnosed. Robbie told Galore magazine: "My older daughter suffers from dyslexia, just like me. "When I...
Lena Dunham cast her dog in Catherine Called Birdy

Lena Dunham cast her dog Ingrid in 'Catherine Called Birdy'. The 36-year-old 'Girls' creator wrote and directed the 2022 medieval comedy film - based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Karen Cushman - and Dunham joked that she "believed in" Ingrid when she cast her as the baby Jesus in the Christmas pageant scene.
Harry Melling 'doesn't know what the Coen brothers see in him'

Harry Melling has "no idea" what the Coen brothers see in him as an actor. The 33-year-old star - who appears in the Joel Coen-directed 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' - admits that he's not entirely sure why the acclaimed filmmakers are keen to work with him. He joked: "I think...
Sadie Sink explored character's dark side in The Whale

Sadie Sink explored the dark side of her character in 'The Whale'. The 20-year-old actress plays the role of Ellie in Darren Aronofsky's Oscar-tipped film and says she was unable to decide if her alter ego was good or evil as she builds a relationship with her estranged father Charlie (Brendan Fraser).
Hugh Grant confirms Glass Onion marriage

Hugh Grant has confirmed that his and Daniel Craig's characters are married in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'. The 62-year-old actor has a brief cameo as Philip, detective Benoit Blanc’s partner who answers the door to their apartment, but Hugh has revealed that the pair are actually married in the film.

