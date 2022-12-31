Prince William reportedly made Kate Middleton cry after he changed plans for New Year’s Eve 2006 at the last minute. The now-Princess of Wales was allegedly left in “floods of tears” after her royal beau phoned and told her he would not ring in 2007 with her at her family home as had originally been proposed. At the time, William had been dating Middleton for more than three years but was pondering the future of their relationship, according to author Katie Nicholl. “William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a...

3 DAYS AGO