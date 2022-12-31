ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

'He Changed For The Worse': Prince William's Pals RIP Harry For 'Turning His Back' On Monarchy, Ready To Expose Meghan Markle's Palace Behavior: Sources

Prince William and Prince Harry are known to have a complicated relationship, which has been further strained by the latter's explosive Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that close pals of William are outraged that his younger sibling continues to wage war against the royals, claiming Harry is no longer "the man we once knew.""He's changed for the worse since his marriage," a palace courtier claimed. "He's turned his back on the monarchy, tradition and his birth family," they alleged, blasting Harry for having "the gall to brand his brother a bully because William called him...
netflixjunkie.com

Is Royal Family Proving Bullying Claims by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Right by Honoring Jason Knauf?

December 8, 2022, brought the impending pile of controversies upon the British royals in the name of the Netflix docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Throughout the 6-episode limited series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have thrown several accusations against British royals. However, it seems like the royal family keeps their loyal, close, no matter what.
SheKnows

This Video of Prince Louis Giving Big Sister Princess Charlotte a Christmas Gift Completely Melts Our Hearts

It may be Jack Frost’s season, but Prince Louis is melting our hearts! In a precious Christmas Day video that’s gone viral on Twitter, 4-year-old Prince Louis excitedly gives his big sister, Princess Charlotte, 7, a gift in front of a crowd of adoring onlookers. As big sis and big brother Prince George, 9, walk along with their dad, Prince William, wee Louis comes running from behind, yelling Charlotte’s name to get her attention. Racing as fast as his little legs will carry him, he finally reaches his sister and hands her a bouquet of flowers. Right on cue, the crowd...
womansday.com

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
New York Post

Prince William left Kate ‘in tears’ after ‘changing NYE plans’: royal expert

Prince William reportedly made Kate Middleton cry after he changed plans for New Year’s Eve 2006 at the last minute. The now-Princess of Wales was allegedly left in “floods of tears” after her royal beau phoned and told her he would not ring in 2007 with her at her family home as had originally been proposed. At the time, William had been dating Middleton for more than three years but was pondering the future of their relationship, according to author Katie Nicholl. “William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a...
kalkinemedia.com

Danish queen says she is 'hurt' by rift over titles

Denmark's Queen Margrethe said Saturday she was saddened by a rift that has emerged in the royal family following her decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their titles. The 82-year-old monarch announced in September that the four children of her youngest son, 53-year-old Prince Joachim, would no longer...
OK! Magazine

Where Meghan Markle Stands With Her Half-Siblings, Samantha & Thomas Markle Jr.

For Meghan Markle, blood isn't always thicker than water. Ever since the Duchess of Sussex began dating Prince Harry in 2016, her older half-sister, Samantha Markle, has made countless hurtful claims about the mom-of-two, exclaiming she ditched the Markle family when she joined Harry's.However, Meghan insisted that isn't the case, as the ladies never had a close relationship growing up — but that hasn't prevented Samantha from running her mouth.The actress' relationship with half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., is also fractured, though he doesn't seem to hold as much animosity toward her as Samantha does.Scroll down to learn more about Meghan's...
SheKnows

10 Gorgeous Photos of Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Accidentally Twinning

The women of the royal family tend to set trends. And this generation of the royal family certainly has Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to thank for some pretty fabulous fashion moments. Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan are true style icons. They often put a modern spin on classic silhouettes, and we love to see how they use sartorial statements to pay homage to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II.

