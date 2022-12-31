ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ringsidenews.com

How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
Fightful

Mick Foley Believes Chyna Could Have Become WWE Champion

Mick Foley believes there was a genuine possibility Chyna could have become WWE World Champion. Joanie "Chyna" Laurer, rose to stardom in the WWE Attitude Era. As the bodyguard for Triple H, Chyna eventually became a wrestler in her own right and broke through glass ceilings as she began to wrestle men, eventually becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion at WWE No Mercy 1999. Before her Intercontinental Championship victory, Chyna was briefly the number one contender for the WWE Championship and was scheduled to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1999 WWE SummerSlam event.
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (1/2/23)

The first WWE RAW of 2023 will air live tonight from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature two title matches, with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair returning to her home state to defend. The first WWE...
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown

The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
ringsidenews.com

Rhea Ripley Shows Just How Much Stronger She Is Than Damian Priest

Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. That being said, Rhea Ripley is a killer at the gym and clearly has the physique to show for it. In fact, she ended up showing just how much stronger she is than Damian Priest recently.
Yardbarker

Kevin Owens made history on Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens had a great 2022 as he was able to wrestle Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 in April and then teamed with John Cena on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The tag team match saw Owens and Cena beat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns when Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. Owens suffered a black eye during the match. This marked Reigns his first non-televised non-DQ loss of the year.
Fightful

John Cena Thanks The Fans After 12/30 WWE SmackDown Victory

John Cena got one last match in. Cena returned to the ring on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn, and keeping his streak alive. Cena had wrestled at least one match every year since debuting in 2002, but the streak was in jeopardy with no matches under his belt in 2022.
bodyslam.net

Watch: Zelina Vega Slaps The Taste Out Of Madcap Moss’ Mouth At WWE Live Event

A six-person tag team match starring Zelina Vega occurred at a recent WWE live event in Miami, Florida. The fight featured both male and female superstars, with the 2021 Queen’s Crown winner and Madcap Moss colliding in a noteworthy moment. Last Thursday, Vega joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma comrades Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.
MIAMI, FL
PWMania

Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments For WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Promo by The Bloodline. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against...
Yardbarker

Ric Flair spotted backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown

There were several notable names backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown, including WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair. The show was newsworthy as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned to WWE TV. As previously noted, Titus O’Neil shared a photo of himself with Dave Bautista (Batista) at the event.
Fightful

More On Bronson Reed's WWE Return

Bronson Reed, also known as Jonah, is back in WWE. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported way back in mid-August that WWE was interested in him, which we later confirmed. However, a deal wasn't signed until well after, and Bronson continued to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling until October. We're told that NJPW wanted to retain Reed and was hopeful he stayed. We'd long been told that Bronson Reed was a priority hire for Triple H when he gained power within WWE. We can confirm he's been inked to a contract. He is done with New Japan Pro Wrestling unless WWE brokers a deal to allow it, which hasn't been done yet.
Fightful

Tony Khan Discusses Keeping The Balance Between Homegrown & Established Talent In AEW

Tony Khan talks the current balance in AEW between homegrown talent and established talent. When All Elite Wrestling was first founded in 2019, the roster was full of talent that established themselves in either a major company or on the independent scene. There was also a few names on the roster that were rather unknown, but most of those talent made their way up the ladder fairly quickly and went on to become champions in AEW.
Fightful

Preliminary Viewership For 12/30 WWE SmackDown Hits Over 2.4 Million Viewers

The preliminary numbers for WWE SmackDown on December 30 are in. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE SmackDown posted 2.441 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This tops the final viewership number for the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.376 million viewers. Preliminary numbers for last Friday's episode were not listed.
Fightful

Fightful

