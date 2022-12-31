Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
Mick Foley Believes Chyna Could Have Become WWE Champion
Mick Foley believes there was a genuine possibility Chyna could have become WWE World Champion. Joanie "Chyna" Laurer, rose to stardom in the WWE Attitude Era. As the bodyguard for Triple H, Chyna eventually became a wrestler in her own right and broke through glass ceilings as she began to wrestle men, eventually becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion at WWE No Mercy 1999. Before her Intercontinental Championship victory, Chyna was briefly the number one contender for the WWE Championship and was scheduled to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1999 WWE SummerSlam event.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (1/2/23)
The first WWE RAW of 2023 will air live tonight from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature two title matches, with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair returning to her home state to defend. The first WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Shows Just How Much Stronger She Is Than Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. That being said, Rhea Ripley is a killer at the gym and clearly has the physique to show for it. In fact, she ended up showing just how much stronger she is than Damian Priest recently.
411mania.com
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens made history on Friday’s WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens had a great 2022 as he was able to wrestle Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 in April and then teamed with John Cena on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The tag team match saw Owens and Cena beat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns when Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. Owens suffered a black eye during the match. This marked Reigns his first non-televised non-DQ loss of the year.
Wrestling Observer Radio: Don West, WWE injuries, Muta, Giulia, AEW in Seattle, Smackdown, more!
Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including the death of Don West, thoughts on the Ric Flair documentary, injuries to Gunther and AJ Styles, NOAH Budokan and Stardom notes, AEW in Seattle and NXT previews, Smackdown and Rampage reviews and ...
2023 WWE Brand Transaction Tracker: Trades, Free Agents, More For Raw And Smackdown
Want to keep track of all the WWE trades? You're in luck. Fightful will now keep a running list here in our resources section to go along with the updated rosters, contracts and inactive lists. 2023. 2023 WWE Raw Call Ups. 2023 WWE Smackdown Call Ups. 2023 NXT Call Ups.
Konnan: Tony Kahn Pulled Tay Melo From AAA Show Because Someone Else Got COVID
At AAA Noche De Campeones on December 28, Konnan stripped Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships after the duo didn't show up for their advertised title defense against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. Melo wrestled on the December...
John Cena Thanks The Fans After 12/30 WWE SmackDown Victory
John Cena got one last match in. Cena returned to the ring on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn, and keeping his streak alive. Cena had wrestled at least one match every year since debuting in 2002, but the streak was in jeopardy with no matches under his belt in 2022.
bodyslam.net
Watch: Zelina Vega Slaps The Taste Out Of Madcap Moss’ Mouth At WWE Live Event
A six-person tag team match starring Zelina Vega occurred at a recent WWE live event in Miami, Florida. The fight featured both male and female superstars, with the 2021 Queen’s Crown winner and Madcap Moss colliding in a noteworthy moment. Last Thursday, Vega joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma comrades Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments For WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Promo by The Bloodline. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against...
Yardbarker
Ric Flair spotted backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown
There were several notable names backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown, including WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair. The show was newsworthy as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned to WWE TV. As previously noted, Titus O’Neil shared a photo of himself with Dave Bautista (Batista) at the event.
Backstage News, Notes, Producers For WWE Raw And Smackdown December 19-23
- Street Profits vs. Judgment Day: Petey Boy Williams. - Akira Tozawa vs. Rhea Ripley: Little Petey Pump, Petey Williams. - Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins vs. Usos: Jason Jordan. - Roman Reigns was not physically at WWE Raw. His segment was filmed Friday at WWE Smackdown. - Those that...
Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks, Kenny Omega, WWE/NJPW/AEW Relationship, Wrestle Kingdom | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Rocky Romero ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17 on NJPW World, January 4!. 29:30 Kenny Omega -- put a pause, nobody knew timeline. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Charlotte Flair Comments On Her WWE Return, Oney Lorcan Update, More | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 1, 2023:. - Charlotte Flair returned on the final WWE SmackDown of 2022, and on Twitter, she sent a message to the fans saying that she's missed everyone and she's ready to give her blood, sweat, and tears again. - Biff...
More On Bronson Reed's WWE Return
Bronson Reed, also known as Jonah, is back in WWE. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported way back in mid-August that WWE was interested in him, which we later confirmed. However, a deal wasn't signed until well after, and Bronson continued to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling until October. We're told that NJPW wanted to retain Reed and was hopeful he stayed. We'd long been told that Bronson Reed was a priority hire for Triple H when he gained power within WWE. We can confirm he's been inked to a contract. He is done with New Japan Pro Wrestling unless WWE brokers a deal to allow it, which hasn't been done yet.
Tony Khan Discusses Keeping The Balance Between Homegrown & Established Talent In AEW
Tony Khan talks the current balance in AEW between homegrown talent and established talent. When All Elite Wrestling was first founded in 2019, the roster was full of talent that established themselves in either a major company or on the independent scene. There was also a few names on the roster that were rather unknown, but most of those talent made their way up the ladder fairly quickly and went on to become champions in AEW.
Preliminary Viewership For 12/30 WWE SmackDown Hits Over 2.4 Million Viewers
The preliminary numbers for WWE SmackDown on December 30 are in. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE SmackDown posted 2.441 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This tops the final viewership number for the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.376 million viewers. Preliminary numbers for last Friday's episode were not listed.
